Juventus vs AC Milan live stream: how to watch today's Serie A football online from anywhere

League leaders Juventus host long-time rivals AC Milan with the visiting boss desperate for a big win to silence critics at home. Don't miss a moment of Juventus vs AC Milan with our live stream guide below.

Juventus vs AC Milan live stream - where and when Today's game takes place at the iconic Juventus Stadium in Turin. Kick-off is at 8.45pm local time - so that's 7.45pm GMT for those tuning in from the UK, and 2.45pm ET, 11.45am for soccer fans in the States.

Under-fire AC coach Stefano Pioli was already an unpopular choice of manager with the Milan faithful when he was appointed last month and results since took over the hot seat have done little to endear him to Rossoneri supporters. Juventus on the other hand are on a roll and will be looking to continue their unbeaten start to the season.

One glimmer of hope for embattled Pioli is that his league-leading opponents are in the midst of a fairly major injury crisis.

Key Old Lady stars Giorgio Chiellini, Mattia Perin and Mattia de Sciglio are all sidleined while Cristiano Ronaldo and Matthijs de Ligt both face late fitness tests ahead of Sunday's match.

The news is somewhat better for Milan, with lightning Spanish winger Suso set to be given the all-clear to play.

You can watch this intriguing Serie A match (and, indeed, every televised Serie A match) from practically anywhere on Earth. To find out how, read on and we'll tell you the best ways to live stream Juventus vs AC Milan.

What about English football? Here's how to watch a Premier League live stream

How to live stream Serie A from outside your country

Keep on scrolling if your a citizen of the UK, US, Australia, New Zealand or Canada - we'll tell you your broadcasting option (spoiler alert, it's ESPN+ in the US).

But the minute you try to watch the game on those networks from outside your borders, you'll discover that you can't. The stream will be geo-blocked. The only legal way we know of getting around this is to use a VPN, which certainly beats watching some dodgy feed you've found online.

A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is software that effectively let's you change the location of the IP address on your laptop, phone, tablet or anything else really. We've tested loads of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the best VPN out there right now. ExpressVPN is our #1 top rated VPN thanks to its smooth connections, robust security and sheer amount of international servers. Plus, it can be used in conjunction with a range of devices including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, games consoles, etc. Check out Express VPN with a 30-day money back guarantee or sign up for a year for 49% off and an extra 3 months free. ExpressVPN is super simple to operate once installed - just fire it up, select your server location and your device will think it's somewhere completely different. And VPNs are also great for staying secure online and getting around restricted websites.

How to watch Juventus vs AC Milan soccer in the US

ESPN+ has taken up the mantle for broadcasting Serie A football in the US this season - including today's big match. The broadcasting giant's online subscription platform seems to add more and more sports to its roster all the time, hosting big-ticket tennis, soccer, MMA and boxing events. It costs $4.99 per month - so not huge sums, and less than streaming services like Netflix (and a lot less than cable). That lets you watch online, but also via its mobile app and TV streamer apps on the likes of Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox. Click this link to head over to ESPN+ and sign up

And if you have ESPN+ but are trying to watch the match from overseas, then using a US VPN allows you to watch all your domestic sports coverage from abroad.

- Discover our pick of all the US's best sports streaming sites

How to stream Juventus vs AC Milan live in the UK

Heard of Premier Sports? You probably soon will, as the subscription sports streaming service continues to add strings to its bow - including Serie A football. Coverage of the Juventus vs AC Milan game gets underway tonight at 7.40pm just in time for kick-off. You can subscribe for £11.99 per month for SD and HD coverage if you're on Sky or Virgin Media, or £49 per year if you like the sound of its rugby union, rugby league and motorsport offerings, too. Premier Sports also has its own dedicated app which lets you watch all this action on the go. And if you're out of the UK but have subscribed, you can always use a VPN to relocate your IP to a UK location and watch the match as if you were back at home.

How to live stream Juventus vs AC Milan soccer in Canada

DAZN (pronounced "Da Zone") has the to show live Serie A matches in Canada. The network is offering a one-month free trial, followed by a rolling $20-a-month or annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Of course, if you are outside Canada, you can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

How to live stream Juventus vs AC Milan in Australia

If you fancy watching top flight Italian football in Australia, then you'll need to be a subscriber to beIN Sport which has secured exclusive live coverage rights to the league for this season. If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee. No worries if you aren't though as you can also subscribe to beIN as a standalone subscription that can be watched on your laptop, desktop computer or mobile device. That costs $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage of a FREE two week trial. Tune in to beIN Sports 1 for this match - kick-off is set for 6.45am ACT on Monday morning.

How to watch the Serie A in New Zealand

Subscription service Sky Sport is the sole rights holders for live coverage of Serie A in New Zealand this season. If you're looking to stream the coverage live to your mobile device, Sky Go is the service you need. If you've read the rest of this article, you probably know the alternative route by now. You could give a VPN a try as per the instructions above. Sky Sport 7 is your channel for this match, with kick-off set for 7.45am on Monday morning.

Catch all your favorites with our guide to the best sports streaming sites