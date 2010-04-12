Google snaps up UK visual search engine Plink

Google has bought its first-ever British start-up – visual search pioneers Plink.

The company has only been around for four months, but the head bods at Google has obviously seen something pretty special in Plink's visual search algorithm.

In some way, Google can pat itself on the back for Plink's success as it 'discovered' the company through an Android Develop Challenge, where Plink's founders won $100,000 in funding for the search application.

Visual search for all

Mark Cummins and James Philbin, founders of Plink, wrote about the acquisition on their blog, explaining: "The visual search engines of today can do some pretty cool things, but they still have a long long way to go.

"We're looking forward to helping the Goggles team build a visual search engine that works not just for paintings or book covers, but for everything you see around you. "There are beautiful things to be done with computer vision – it's going to be a lot of fun!"

Cummins and Philbin will be working on Google Goggles which does mean that their app PlinkArt is to take a backseat.

PlinkArt will still be available as a download but it looks likely that it won't be updated.