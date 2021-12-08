Infinix InBook X1 laptops with 10th gen Intel Core processors launched

After speculations lasting several weeks, the Infinix InBook X1 series of laptops have finally gone official. This marks a first for Infinix, the Hong Kong-based company, as it brings its laptops to India. The company first launched this series in Nigeria in May.

The Infinix InBook X1 series comes in three different configurations based on 10th gen Intel core processors - Intel Core i3, Core i5, and Core i7. All three laptops run on Windows 11 out-of-the-box and feature a 14-inch full HD IPS display. The laptops also have up to 512GB of SSD storage and feature a backlit keyboard.

Infinix touts these laptops have a slim profile and are one of the lightweight laptops in the market. They feature an all-metal body and weigh approximately 1.48Kg.

Infinix InBook X1-series price

(Image credit: Infinix)

The price details of the Infinix InBook X1 is as follows -

Intel Core i3 CPU model with 8GB RAM/256GB SSD - Rs. 35,999

Intel Core i5 CPU model with 8GB RAM/512GB SSD – Rs. 45,999

Intel Core i7 CPU model with 16GB RAM/512GB SSD – Rs. 55,999

The laptops currently come in three color options of Aurora Green, Noble Red, and Starfall Grey. They are listed on Flipkart but the sale will start on December 15th.

Buy Infinix InBook X1 laptops from Flipkart Buy Infinix InBook X1 laptops from Flipkart Price starts at Rs. 35,999

Infinix InBook X1 specifications

The Infinix InBook X1 laptops feature a 14-inch 1080p display and support maximum brightness of 300 nits. There are thin bezels surrounding the display and there is a 180-degree hinge.

They come in three different variants based on the Intel Core processors – Core i3, Core i5, and Core i7 chipsets coupled with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB of storage. The top-end variant features Intel Iris graphics, whereas the starting model comes with Intel UHD graphics.

(Image credit: Infinix)

The port options on the series include on USB 2.0 slot, two USB 3.0 slots, two Type-C ports, and microSD card slot, a DC charging slot, HDMI 1.4 port, and a 3.5mm audio jack as well. Other connectivity options include Wi-F 802.11ac and Bluetooth v5.1.

The laptops pack a 55Whr battery unit which is rated to last up to 13 hours. This is supported by a 65W Type-C fast charger inside the box, which the company claims will charge the laptop up to 70 percent in 55 minutes. The company promises up to 13 hours of battery life.

The laptops run on Windows 11 Home. These laptops include an integrated Intel UHD graphics and HD (720p) webcam that works with a hardware-based privacy switch. The laptops have 1.5W stereo speakers as well two 0.8W tweeters, and also include DTS audio processing and carry two microphones.

Check out the list of upcoming phones that will launch this month

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram