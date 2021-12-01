Infinix launching two INBook X1 series laptops in India - dates and specs

Infinix, the Hong Kong-based consumer technology company, will be launching its INBook X1 series laptops in India on December 8. The device, which could be priced at between Rs.30,000 and Rs.40,000, would arrive in two models.

A dedicated page on Flipkart for the INBook X1 series, which was spotted earlier, now reveals some more details of the launch. The web page suggests that the INBook X1 would be priced at Rs.3X,XXX, which indicates that it could debut in the range of Rs.30,000 to Rs.40,000. However, there are no details about the INBook X1 Pro device.

Infinix mobile, which began its India journey selling affordable phones, moved on to a broader range of its products that included computing devices. The company has targeted the mid-tier segment of the Indian market, largely comprising students and early stage business professionals.

Meanwhile, a report in Gadgets 360 suggests that Infinix would be launching two of its X1 series devices, both running on Windows 11. The devices could come with up to 512GB of storage synced to up to 16GB RAM, and carry the microphone and camera slots on the chassis of the devices.

Infinix INBook X1 - price, specs and more

The Infinix INBook series has already been launched in the Philippines with three configurations - the 10th Gen Intel Core i3, i5, and i7 with 8GB/16GB RAM and 256GB/512GB PCIe SSD storage options. The company had also announced that the device was made of lightweight metal with an aircraft-grade aluminum finish.

The INBook X1 variants are likely to feature the 10th Gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 and Core i5-1035G1 processors with 8GB of RAM along with 256GB and 512GB storage respectively. The laptop has a 720p webcam, two microphones, an SD card reader, an HDMI port, a 3.5mm audio jack, two USB Type-C ports, and three USB-A ports.

The Infinix INBook X1 series would feature a 14-inch full-HD display with 180-degree viewing angles that the company revealed on its website. The INBook X1 is likely to support a maximum brightness of 300 nits.

Infinix INBook X1 Pro - price, specs and more

Now, coming to the INBook X1 Pro model, the device also comes with a 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor coupled with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. This model could feature the Intel Iris graphics as against the UHD graphics card in the other variant.

The INBook X1 Pro would come with Wi-Fi 6 connectivity as against the Wi-Fi 5 support that the INBook X1 models have. However, both variants would feature Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity.

The INBook X1 Pro would sport a 55Whr Li-Po battery capable of 65W fast-charging on a Type-C connector. Most of the specifications remain the same between the two models.

The company had also recently shared images of an Infinix smartphone with a box containing the Free Fire logo, suggesting the imminent launch of a special version for gamers.

Infinix CEO Anish Kapoor tweeted another teaser with hashtag #ChooseYourWeapon suggesting that "something special" was coming for gamers soon. However, there is no further information around this device as yet.

