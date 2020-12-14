Infinix launches X1 Smart Android TVs in India

Infinix, a Transsion group company, has announced the launch of its all-new X1 Android TV in India. With this launch, the company enters into the Smart TV segment in the country.

The new X1 range of TVs from Infinix comes in a couple of size variants – 32-inch and 42-inch and comes with a TUV TUV Rheinland certification that, according to the company, reduces harmful blue-rays and is said to be the first-in-segment technology. Apart from the TVs, the company will be introducing a Snokor soundbar in the country later this week.

Infinix X1 Android TV Price and availability

The price of Infinix X1 Android TV in India has been set at Rs. 11, 999 and Rs. 19, 999 for the 32-inch and 42-inch respectively. The TVs will be available for retail on Flipkart from December 18 onwards.

Infinix X1 Android TV specifications and features

The new X1 series TVs come with a premium bezel-less design for higher screen to body ratio offering an immersive viewing experience. The TVs come with in-built Box speakers with Dolby Audio offering an additional bass experience. The 32-inch variant comes with a 20W speaker while the 42-inch TV uses a slightly more powerful 24W speaker.

Like the recently launched Motorola TVs, both the Infinix TVs are powered by a MediaTek processor coupled with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage.

Since the TVs come with a certified version of Android, both the TVs come with built-in Chromecast for wireless streaming of content from your phone. It also supports downloading of apps from the Play Store such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, YouTube, etc. and there is support for Google Assistant for a personalised and hands-free experience.

You also get an EPIC 2.0 picture engine that, according to the company, helps improve image quality and improves the brightness, colour, contrast, and clarity to deliver a vivid picture quality apart from support for HDR 10, HLG and up to 400 NITS brightness.