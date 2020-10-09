Flipkart launches Motorola branded Smart Home Appliances, new smart TVs

Ringing the festive bells, Flipkart has launched a slew of home appliances under the Motorola branding. These products include new smart LED TVs, refrigerators, Smart air conditioners and Smart Washing machines will be available from October 15, right ahead of the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.

Lenovo owned Motorola has partnered with India e-commerce platform Flipkart to expand the portfolio in consumer electronics. The company had earlier announced a range of TVs and home audio accessories under the same agreement in India.

New Motorola Smart TVs

In this global launch, Motorola has announced two different TVs - Revou and ZX2 series. These TVs are India’s first Android 10 powered smart TVs and are available in four different size variants ranging between Rs. 13,999 and going all the way up to Rs 40,999.

The Revou range offers 4K TV in 43-inch hand 55-inch display size. These TVs come with a bezel-less design, integrated soundbar, 2GB of memory and 32GB of RAM, a new MediaTek AI capable chipset and dual-band Wifi. You also get Dolby Atmos, Dolby Audio and DTS Studio Sound. In terms of display, these TVs come equipped with Dolby Vision, HDR10, Smart Contrast Dimming and Extra Wide Color Gamut. The 55-inch variant comes with 50W audio output while the 43-inch variant’s audio output is rated at 24W.

The Motorola ZX2 series consists of a 32-inch HD ready TV and a 40-inches Full HD TV. Even these TVs are powered by the same MediaTek processor coupled with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. Key features include the presence of Dolby Atmos, Dolby Audio and DTS Studio Sound for cinematic audio output. The TVs also come with support for Dolby Vision and Smart Contrast Dimming. There is a 40W audio unit present on both the TVs, comprising 2 speakers and 2 tweeters.

Price and availability of new Motorola TVs

The price of the Revou 55-inch 4K TV is set at Rs. 40,999 while the 43-inch variant is available at Rs. 30,999. The 32-inch ZX2 series TV is priced at Rs. 13,999 and the 40-inch variant is priced at Rs. 19,999

(Image credit: Motorola)

Motorola Smart Refrigerators

Apart from the TVs, Motorola has announced the new smart refrigerators that offer flexibility to customize the storage based on the requirements. These refrigerators come equipped with smart sensors that study the usage pattern and coupled with the Adaptive Inverter Technology optimize cooling patterns. There are three different variants announced by Motorola with the price ranging from Rs. 51,990 and goes all the way up to Rs. 69,990.

(Image credit: Motorola)

Motorola Smart AC

The Motorola smart ACs can be controlled via an application on your smartphone and come with intuitive features like suroundCoolX technology providing fast & all-round cooling. These ACs are available at a starting price of Rs. 25,999 and go all the way up to Rs. 39,999 for the top-end variant.

(Image credit: Motorola)

Motorola Smart Washing Machine

These new fully automatic smart washing machines from Motorola are available in different load capacities and come with an ability to control the washing machine via a smartphone app. Other sensors present in the washing machine help sense the load, water temperature, water level, speed of the drum and foam level to offer optimized washing. The price range of these washing machines start at Rs 23,499 for the base variant and go all the way up to Rs. 39,999 for the top-end version.