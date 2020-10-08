MediaTek MT9602 AI-Enabled Smart TV chipset announced

Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek has announced a new chipset – MT9602. This new chipset is aimed to power Smart TVs equipped with 4K panels and is designed to deliver features like AI-PQ (picture quality) and AI-AQ (audio quality) thanks to the built-in AI capabilities.

This chipset could be seen in action with the yet to be launched Motorola 4K smart LED TVs that are scheduled to launch tomorrow and will be exclusively available on Flipkart. The new Motorola TV lineup will include TVs HD, full-HD, and 4K TV models.

This new chipset will not only deliver superior audio and image quality and can support a maximum up to 4K resolution, up to 2GB of RAM and a max of 60Hz refresh rate. For those interested this is a 64-bit Arm Cortex-A53 CPU clocked at 1.5GHz and Arm Mali-G52 MC1. The chipset can support up to 3 HDMI 2.1a compliant ports, and multiple HDR standards such as Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10+, BBC HLG, etc.

Additionally, the chipset allows users to seamlessly interact with the smart devices in their home, making the TV centre of smart and intelligent homes.

The launch of MediaTek MT9602 is a testimony of our commitment to ecosystem partners, to bring the latest technologies to the Indian market. I look forward to the upcoming Motorola TVs, powered by the MediaTek MT9602, which is set to redefine user experience Mike Chang, VP & GM, MediaTek

In terms of audio, the chipset comes with Dolby Atmos surround sound, AV1 and AVS2 decoding, hence you can expect most TVs powered by this chipset to offer theatre-like audio experience. The Response Time Compensation Engine, present on the chipset, according to MediaTek, helps reduce blurs making the TVs ideal to play high-octane games and enjoying fast-paced action movies.