Google Pixel 4a to launch in India today - Here's what we know

The much-awaited Google Pixel 4a is all set to launch in India today. Globally unveiled back in August, the Pixel 4a will finally make its debut in India today.

Last week, right after the Pixel 5 launch, Google's @madebygoogle Twitter handle confirmed the availability of the Google Pixel 4a in India from October 17. And, it looks like the Pixel 4a will go on sale in India starting October 17 after today's launch.

The Google Pixel 4a India launch is slated for 12-noon launch on Flipkart. The smartphone launch is part of Flipkart's Big Billion Days Specials.

Google Pixel 4a specs

The Google Pixel 4a offers a 5.81-inch 1080 x 2340 OLED screen that’s fairly compact for a 2020 smartphone. It has a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by a mid-range Snapdragon 730G octa-core chipset, which is paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The battery meanwhile is 3,140mAh, which isn’t massive. It supports 18W fast charging, but there’s no wireless charging.

Since its a Pixel phone, the camera is the USP of the device. It has a single-lens 12.2MP shooter with an f/1.7 aperture and optical image stabilization on the rear. The front camera meanwhile is an 8MP in a punch-hole, and there are stereo speakers along with a plastic back with a fingerprint scanner in the centre. The device runs on Android 10 out of the box and the Android 11 update is already out for the same.

Google Pixel 4a price (expected)

As for the pricing, the predecessor, Google Pixel 3a currently retails for Rs 30,999. So, we can expect the Google Pixel 4a to launch in India for around Rs 35,000. The device comes in sole 6GB + 128GB variant.

Google has already confirmed that the new Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G won't make to India ever. However, Gooogle's new smart speaker, the Nest Audio will be launched in India as the product is already listed on Flipkart. The pricing for the same is also expected to come out soon if not today.