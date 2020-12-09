Infinix Zero 8i goes on sale today: price in India, specs, and availability

Infinix Zero 8i will go on sale in India today for the first time. The budget device from Infinix was launched in India last week.

The Infinix Zero 8i is priced at Rs 14,999. This is a limited-time introductory price and the company is expected to hike the price in the coming weeks. The device will be on sale on Flipkart starting today noon at 12.

On paper, this is one of the most aggressively priced phones from the brand in recent times considering the specs. With the limited period introductory price tag of Rs 14,999, the Infinix Zero 8i will take on the likes of Realme, Poco, and Redmi devices in India.

(Image credit: Infinix)

Infinix Zero 8i price in India

The Infinix Zero 8i is priced at Rs 14,999 and is available on Flipkart. This will be an introductory price. The first sale is slated for December 9. The device will be available in Silver Diamond and Black Diamond colour options.

Infinix Zero 8i Specifications

(Image credit: Infinix)

The Infinix Zero 8i features a new Diamond glass design. It is built with a gem cut design concept and has a lozenge-shaped camera module. On the inside, the device is powered by MediaTek Helio G90T chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage.

The device sports a 6.85-inch Full HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is a 20.5:9 aspect ratio screen with 180Hz touch response and 90.1% of Screen to the body. Powering the internals is a 4,500mAh battery unit with support for 33W fast charge support via Type-C port. The device can go from 0 to 70% in just 30 minutes.

The Infinix Zero 8i sports a 48MP primary rear camera with f/1.79 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter with 119 degrees FoV. This is followed by a 2MP depth sensor and an AI lens along with Quad-LED Flash. The rear camera supports super night mode which comes in handy during night times. There is also ultra steady video mode which uses the gyroscope and EIS 3.0 algorithm to create a smooth video. You can also shoot 4K and slow-mo up to 960fps.

To the front, the Infinix Zero 8i sports a dual punch-hole camera with a 16MP f/2.0 primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide snapper. The device runs on XOS 7 based on Android 10 and the fingerprint scanner is embedded to the power button on the side. Other features include dual VoLTE, OTG support, multi-dimensional liquid cooling, and DTS audio.

Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates.