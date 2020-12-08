Redmi 9 Power: price in India, specs, and launch date

Redmi 9 Power is Xiaomi’s next device in the Redmi 9 series lineup. The company has already started teasing the launch of the device in India. The Redmi 9 Power will be the eighth device in the ‘9 series’ in India including the three Redmi Note 9 series devices.

The Redmi 9 Power landing page is now live on Mi.com and the teaser confirms 48MP tripe cameras, Snapdragon SoC and a massive battery. Although Xiaomi has not officially confirmed the Redmi 9 Power moniker yet, the teaser suggests so.

A recent Google Play Console listing also confirms the Redmi 9 Power moniker. It is likely to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 9 4G which was announced in China a few weeks back along with Redmi Note 9 5G devices. The listed specs corroborate this theory.

In the near future, the Poco M3 is also expected to launch in India, which has similar specs and pricing. It remains to be seen how Xiaomi differentiates the two phones.

The Redmi 9 Power is expected to launch in India in mid-December. The company is hosting an event on December 16 where it will be announcing new Xiaomi QLED TVs. We can expect the launch on the same day. However, there is no official confirmation on the launch date yet. Historically, Xiaomi has not clubbed the launches of products from Mi and Redmi, so there could be a bit of a gap between the two announcements.

The Redmi Note 9 4G in China starts at CNY 999 which is around Rs 11,500. We expect similar aggressive pricing when it comes to India as Redmi 9 Power, positioning it squarely in the budget segment.

Redmi 9 Power: Design

(Image credit: mi.com)

The Redmi 9 Power sports a triple rear camera setup on the rear which has a slight protrusion, thereby giving a bump. The design, unlike the Poco M3, is kept very simple and minimal here. So basically, the Redmi 9 Power comes with a regular design instead of OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 inspired design as seen on the Poco M3. However, there is a Redmi logo on the back, right below the camera module.

The device is said to come with a design similar to the Redmi Note 9 4G with a smooth curved back which gives us a radial pattern with silk-like texture finish. The detail on the rear changes as the light falls. The device is available in four colour options in China- Misty Green, Dawn Orange, Smoke Blue, Black. There could be other colourways when it launches in India.

Poco M3: Display

(Image credit: mi.com)

The Redmi 9 Power is said to sport a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with a small notch. It is an LCD panel with a resolution of 2340 × 1080 pixels with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 90.34% screen-to-body ratio, 400 nits of brightness. A layer of Gorilla Glass 3 sits on top of the display. Furthermore, it is also TÜV Rheinland certified for low blue light emission. The display supports colour temperature adjustment and sunshine mode.

Poco M3: Performance

(Image credit: mi.com)

Under the hood, the Redmi 9 Power is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset. It is an octa-core chipset built on an 11nm fabrication process which runs at a max frequency of 2GHz and has a third-gen AI engine. Gaming and graphics performance will be taken care of by Adreno 610 GPU.

For context, the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Pro Max devices are powered by Snapdragon 720G while the vanilla Redmi Note 9 is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. The Redmi Note 9 sports Helio G85 chipset. The Redmi 9 Prime has Helio G80 in the heart while the Redmi 9 and Redmi 9i/9A are powered by MediaTek Helio G35 and Helio G25 processors respectively.

The Redmi 9 Power is available in three configurations in China. The 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB. However, in India, things may vary as we’ve seen in the past as well. Going by the previous track record, the Redmi 9 Power will come in 4GB RAM options while the Poco M3 might pick the top-end variant.

Poco M3: Camera

On to the optics, the Redmi 9 Power has a triple camera stack on the rear. It sports a 48MP primary sensor with a 1/2" sensor size, f/1.79 aperture, autofocus, etc. This is followed by an 8MP wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture and 120-degree field of view. Lastly, there is a 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. There is a dual-LED flash for the low-light scenario.

(Image credit: mi.com)

The camera features include night mode, QR code scanner, AI scene detection, AI beautify, portrait mode, movie frame, AI Camera 5.0, Panorama, Raw mode. For videos, you can shoot up to Full HD and slow-mo up to 120fps.

Selfies are handled by an 8MP shooter which is located inside the dew-drop notch. It has an f/2.0 aperture. Some of the features include movie frame, AI beautify, filters, palm shutter, AI portrait mode, and multi-frame noise reduction.

Poco M3: Battery

(Image credit: mi.com)

The Redmi 9 Power packs in the biggest battery on any Redmi Note 9 series device yet with a 6000mAh unit. The Redmi Note 9 Pro series has a 5,020mAh unit. The Redmi 9 Power also supports 18W fast charging. It comes with a Type-C connector on both ends. The company is bundling a 22.5W charger in the box.

Further, the phone supports QC 3.0 fast charge protocol as well as OTG 2.5W reverse charging to charge other devices using the Redmi 9 Power. Just like many other Xiaomi devices, it also comes with a long cycle battery which is said to last 25% longer than other smartphones.

Everything else

(Image credit: mi.com)

Apart from the aforementioned specs, the Redmi 9 Power runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 10. For security, the handset sports a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and also AI face unlock support. For audio, the device packs in dual stereo speakers with Hi-Res audio certification.

Furthermore, the Redmi 9 Power packs in IR blaster, 3.5mm headphone jack, FM radio, dedicated microSD card slot, dual-band Wi-Fi support, dual SIM, and Bluetooth 5.0. For navigation, there is GPS / GLONASS / Beidou / Galileo and lastly, sensors onboard included Proximity, Ambient light sensor, Accelerometer, and Electronic compass.

