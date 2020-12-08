Motorola Moto G9 Power with 6000 mAh battery launched in India

Following the launch of Moto G 5G, Lenovo-backed Motorola has now launched the mid-segment Moto G9 Power smartphone in India. The phone was first launched in the European market and now makes its way to the Indian subcontinent.

This new phone comes with a near-stock Android experience with Motorola adding simple tweaks to the UI to offer a more personalized experience, a massive battery pack and a huge display – all of these combined forms a perfect recipe for a smartphone that can be a mass favourite.

(Image credit: Jitendra Soni)

Moto G9 Power price and availability

The price of Moto G9 Power in India has been kept at Rs Rs. 11,999 and it comes in a single memory and storage combination of 4GB and 64GB. It is available in a couple of colour options such as Metallic Sage and Electric Violet colour options.

The phone will retail exclusively on Flipkart and will be available to purchase starting December 15.

(Image credit: Jitendra Soni)

Moto G9 Power specifications

The latest entrant in the mid-segment devices in India, the Moto G9 Power comes with a massive 6.8-inch Max Vision display with HD+ resolution. The phone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 662 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. The storage capacity on the phone can be expanded via a micro-SD card and the phone supports up to 512GB of memory expansion.

Powering the giant display is a 6000 mAh battery pack that supports 20W TurboPower charging via Type-C port. A massive display coupled with a huge battery pack and fast charging tech is the secret sauce of a crowd favourite device in this price segment.

Talking about the optics, the phone comes equipped with a triple camera setup with the primary sensor being a 64MP shooter coupled with a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro shooter. On the front, you get a 16MP selfie camera housed in a punch-hole cutout.

The phone is IP52 certified for dust and water resistance and comes with dual-band wifi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates.