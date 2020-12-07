Moto G 5G goes on sale: price in India, specs, and availability

Moto G 5G sale in India is scheduled to happen today. This is the first sale of the newly launched Moto G 5G smartphone in India.

The first sale is scheduled at 12 noon today on Flipkart. The Moto G 5G will also be available at a discounted price during the first sale with bank offers. Buyers with HDFC Bank Credit Card and Debit Card (EMI) can avail Rs 1,000 instant discount.

The Moto G 5G is priced at Rs 20,999 for the sole 6GB + 128GB variant. The device is available Volcanic Grey and Frosted Silver.

Moto G 5G specs

(Image credit: Moto)

The Moto G 5G be the company’s first 5G powered device in India in the mid-range segment. While there is no sign of 5G in India yet, this is also India's cheapest 5G smartphone currently, the spot which was previously taken up by OnePlus Nord. The Moto G 5G is powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC. It features Snapdragon X52 modem for global 5G connectivity on both mmWave and sub-6GHz spectrums.

Furthermore, the Moto G 5G sports a 6.7- Full HD+ Max Vision display. It comes in sole 6GB + 128GB combo. You also get a microSD card slot to further expand the storage. The fingerprint scanner is located on the rear. Moto G 5G sports a triple rear camera stack with a primary 48MP(f/1.7) shooter with PDAF which is followed by an 8MP (f/2.2) 118° ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP(f/2.4) macro vision camera. To the front, there is a16MP (f/2.2) selfie shooter.

Powering the device is a 5000mAh battery with 20W fast charging support. Other features include 3.5 mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.1, IP52 rating, and dual-band Wi-Fi.

Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates.