Infinix Zero 8i with 90Hz display and quad-camera launched at Rs 14,999

Infinix Zero 8i is the new budget phone from the company for the Indian market. The device unveiled today will take on the Realme 7 series, Poco, and Xiaomi devices in India. The device is priced aggressively and is powered by a powerful mid-range chipset.

The Infinix Zero 8i features a new Diamond glass design, which is one of teh talking points of the newly launched smartphone. It is built with a gem cut design concept and has a lozenge-shaped camera module. The device has also got a special paint job which gives it a colourful rainbow aurora colour from different angles.

(Image credit: Infinix)

Infinix Zero 8i price in India

The Infinix Zero 8i is priced at Rs 14,999 and is available on Flipkart. This will be an introductory price. The first sale is slated for December 9. The device will be available in Silver Diamond and Black Diamond colour options.

First sale on December 9, 12 noon Check out Infinix Zero 8i on Flipkart Rs 14,999 Colours: Silver Diamond and Black DiamondView Deal

Infinix Zero 8i Specifications

Infinix Zero 8i is powered by MediaTek Helio G90T chipset. It is an octa-core chipset clocked at 2.05GHz. Mali-G76 clocked at 800Mhz will handle the graphic performance. The Infinix Zero 8i is available in sole 8GB and 128GB configuration.

The device sports a 6.85-inch Full HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. This is also the first phone in India from Infinix to feature a high refresh rate panel. It is a 20.5:9 aspect ratio screen with 180Hz touch response and 90.1% of Screen to the body. The brightness can go up to 480 nits. The Infinix Zero 8i is packed with a 4,500mAh battery unit with support for 33W fast charge support via Type-C port. The device can go from 0 to 70% in just 30 minutes. To the back, the device comes with a unique shaped rear camera module which houses a 48MP quad-rear camera setup.

(Image credit: Infinix)

The Infinix Zero 8i sports a 48MP primary rear camera with f/1.79 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter with 119 degrees FoV. This is followed by a 2MP depth sensor and an AI lens along with Quad-LED Flash. The rear camera supports super night mode which comes in handy during night times. There is also ultra steady video mode which uses the gyroscope and EIS 3.0 algorithm to create a smooth video. The phone can also shoot in 4K and slow-mo up to 960fps. Additionally, you also get eye autofocus, macro mode, doc mode, and pro mode.

To the front, the Infinix Zero 8i sports a dual punch-hole camera with a 16MP f/2.0 primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide snapper. You get features like AI portrait & 3D face beauty mode, super night mode feature as well.

Other features of the Infinix Zero 8i include XOS 7 based on Android 10, Wi-Fi smart comm, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual VoLTE, OTG support, multi-dimensional liquid cooling, and DTS audio.

