Infinix INBook X1 laptop all set to launch in India

Infinix Mobile, a Hong Kong-based company is slowly cementing its feet in the Indian market with a range of its products. The company, which started its journey with some affordable phones, is now seeking to have a corner on the lucrative laptop market share in the country.

Rumors had suggested that the company could bring the INBook X1 series of laptops to India in December and now something substantial has surfaced that confirms an imminent launch as well.

A dedicated page for the INBook X1 series was spotted on Flipkart with a “coming soon” tag, suggesting the launch is just around the corner. The page doesn’t reveal the exact launch date nor does it reveal any pricing information. However, it does promote a few details like the design and dimensions of the laptop.

The banner of the listing shows the Infinix INBook X1 in red, green, and silver color options. One of the promotional images touts the design is sleek and the laptop weighs only 1.48Kg. It is said to come with an aircraft-grade aluminum finish and a full metal body.

Infinix INBook X1 specifications, price, and more

Infinix INBook X1 went official in the Philippines last month. It comes in three configurations -10th gen Intel Core i3, i5, and i7 with 8GB/16GB RAM and 256GB/512GB PCIe SSD storage options. It sports a 14-inch IPS FHD display and packs a 55Whr battery with 65W fast-charging support.

In terms of connectivity, the laptop gets a 3.5mm headphone jack, two USB 3.0 ports, 1 USB 2.0 port, an HDMI slot, and an SD card slot. Other notable features include a 720p HD camera, Bluetooth 5.1, DTS audio, dual-band, and Wi-Fi.

The INBook X1 launched in the Philippines for 24,990 PHP, which translates to Rs. 37,000 in India.

PC shipments in India have grown in recent times with the pandemic actually not roughening up the demand to any great extent. A report from market research firm Canalys actually suggested that the PC shipments had returned to pre-pandemic levels in recent times.

Beyond the major players like HP, Lenovo, Dell, and Asus, the laptop market constitutes some smartphone manufacturers who have managed to attract our attention to their computing products due to the features and costs. These include Xiaomi, Redmi, Realme, and Nokia.

Now, Infinix seems eager to try its luck in the fast-growing market, aided by the huge demand from the student segment. It will be interesting to see how Infinix starts and whether it can maintain its momentum.

