Infinix INBook X1 laptop, Note 11 series set for December launch in India

Hong Kong-based Infinix is launching its first laptop in India as part of its efforts to garner a share of the country's computing market segment. The Infinix INBook X1 series of laptops is slated to be launched in December alongside which the company might also bring its Note 11 series in the country. The Note 10 series had debuted in India in June this year.

The company revealed some key specification of the INBook X1 laptop and Note 11 series ahead of the launch event. However, details around the exact launch date is sketchy and all we know is that it would be held some time in December. The two devices had a global launch in October.

(Image credit: Infinix website)

Infinix, which boasts of R&D centres in France and South Korea, manufactures its products in China. The company is the latest in a line of smartphone makers that have entered the laptop business. Others in this list include Xiaomi, Redmi, Realme, and Nokia, with all of them currently operating in India. Besides smartphones, Infinix had also launched its first television in India last December.

The Infinix INBook X1 boasts of an all-metal body and comes in three colour options - Noble Red, Starfull Grey, and Aurora Green. The company claims first-in-segment tech features in the new laptop, though it does not specify what they are at this point in time. The laptop comes with three processor configurations of Intel Core i3, i5 and i7 with a multi-utility Type-C fast charger.

Coming to the Infinix Note 11 series, the smartphone is said to feature an FHD+ AMOLED display clubbed with a MediaTek Helio G96 processor. The company has not revealed other details of the Note 11 series though we can safely expect it to have a standard and Pro model as the earlier version did. The phone could be priced between Rs.10,000 and Rs.15,000.

Infinix has launched two new smartphones in India in September. They were called the Infinix Hot 11 and Infinix Hot 11S. These two new smartphones are an addition to the Hot series of budget devices from the company.

The Infinix Hot 11 series feature XOS 7.6 skin on top of Android 11, 90Hz refresh rate display and Mediatek chipsets. Both the Infinix smartphones come with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage options. The Infinix Hot 11 has been priced at Rs 8,999 while the Infinix Hot 11S has been priced at Rs 10,999.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!