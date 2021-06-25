Infinix Note 10 Pro now available in India

Infinix Note 10 Pro, the company’s latest budget smartphone priced under Rs 20,000 is now available for purchase in India. The Infinix Note 10 Pro was launched in India a few weeks back along with the Infinix Note 10.

The Infinix Note 10 Pro is the brand’s most premium smartphone that is set to take on the Redmi Note 10 Pro and Realme 8 series. Buyers can also avail of 10% off on HDFC bank debit and credit cards EMI transactions up to Rs 1,000.

Infinix Note 10 Pro price and availability

The Infinix Note 10 Pro comes in a sole variant with 8GB of RAM along with 256GB internal storage. It is priced at Rs 16,999 and will go on sale via Flipkart starting today at noon. The device will be available in three colour options - 7 Degree Purple, 95 Degree Black and Nordic Secret.

(Image credit: Flipkart)

Infinix Note 10 Pro specs and features

The Infinix Note 10 Pro is the company’s flagship product of the season. The Infinix Note 10 Pro is powered by a gaming-centric MediaTek Helio G95 processor with its HyperEngine gaming suite. This processor has eight CPUs with two Arm Cortex-A76 CPUs operating 2.05GHz and six Cortex-A55 CPUs.

For graphics and gaming, you get Mail-G76 GPU, clocked up to 900 MHz. The same chipset also powers the Realme 8, Redmi Note 10S, and the Realme Narzo 30 4G which was launched yesterday in India.

Further, the Infinix Note 10 Pro is one of the few phones to offer a whopping 256GB internal storage that is paired with 8GB of RAM. You also get a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion. In terms of visuals, the device comes with a 6.95-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen is also TÜV Rheinland certified for low-light consumption.

In terms of battery, the Infinix Note 10 Pro is backed by a big 5,00mAh battery which supports 33W fast charging. Once again, there is TÜV Rheinland certification for a safe and fast charge of the device. In terms of optics, you get a 64MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and two 2MP shooters. The selfies are handled by a 16MP shooter on the front. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Android 11 out of the box, headphone jack, and dual-band Wi-Fi.

