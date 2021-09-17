Infinix launches Hot 11, Hot 11S smartphones in India

Infinix has launched two new smartphones in India called the Infinix Hot 11 and Infinix Hot 11S. These two new smartphones are an addition to the Hot series of budget devices from the company.

The Infinix Hot 11 series feature XOS 7.6 skin on top of Android 11, 90Hz refresh rate display and Mediatek chipsets. Both the Infinix smartphones come with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage options.

Infinix Hot 11, Hot 11S India price and availability

The Infinix Hot 11 has been priced at Rs 8,999 while the Infinix Hot 11S has been priced at Rs 10,999. The Infinix Hot 11 is available in 7 Degrees Purple, Emerald Green, Polar Black, and Silver Wave colour options. While the Hot 11S is available in 7 Degrees Purple, Green Wave, and Polar Black colour options.

The Infinix Hot 11S is set to go on sale on September 21 while the date of sale of the Infinix Hot 11 has not been announced yet. Both the smartphones will be made available on Flipkart.

Infinix Hot 11, Hot 11S: Specs and features

The Infinix Hot 11 comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with 1,080 x 2,408-pixel resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio and 500 nits of maximum brightness. On the inside, it has a MediaTek Helio G70 SoC with 4GB LPDDR4 RAM and 64GB storage which can be expanded up to 256GB via a dedicated microSD.

In terms of cameras, the Infinix Hot 11 has a dual-rear camera setup with a 13MP primary lens with an f/1.8 aperture lens and a quad-LED flash. It also has an 8MP AI selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture lens and a dual-LED flash. In terms of battery, it has a 5,200mAh unit that supports 10W charging.

On the other hand, the Infinix Hot 11S comes with a 6.78-inch FHD+ LTPS LCD display with 1,080 x 2,480 pixel resolution with 90Hz refresh rate, a 20.5:9 aspect ratio, and NEG Dinorex T2X-1 Glass protection. On the inside it comes with a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC and 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM along with 64GB onboard memory that can be expanded up to 256GB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

For cameras, the Infinix Hot 11S has a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.6 aperture lens, a 2MP secondary sensor, and an AI-powered lens with a quad-LED flash. On the front there is an 8MP AI front camera with a dual-LED flash. The device has a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Connectivity options on both devices include Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5, USB Type-C, and USB OTG. Both smartphones have a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for security and other sensors include Ambient Light Sensor, G-Sensor, Proximity Sensor, Gyroscope, and E-Compass.