This dual screen laptop has something I've never seen in any notebook: a retractable hidden touchpad

This Chinese laptop vendor tried to innovate with a touchpad that can be docked inside the keyboard

The device also has two screens and uses a more powerful Core i3-1215U CPU unlike a lot of rivals

It can accommodate up to 32GB of RAM and a 2TB SSD and costs far less than I'd expect

You can find all manner of unusual tech products on AliExpress, including tablets with insane battery capacity and mini workstations with colorful fans - our latest find is an incredibly affordable dual-screen laptop with some brilliant hidden touches.

Produced by Topton (which also made the mini workstation above), this dual-screen laptop features two 10.95-inch IPS touchscreens (1920x1200) that can fold and unfold to create a combined 15.5-inch display area.

The screens can be arranged either side by side in landscape mode or stacked vertically in portrait mode, depending on your preference.

Choice of CPUs

Although there are other laptops with vertically stacked screens - most notably the GPD Duo and the Lenovo ThinkBook Flip - Topton’s model is the most affordable we’ve seen.

It also has something else that really makes it stand out from the competition - a hidden touchpad that pops out from the keyboard. In addition, the laptop’s cover folds into as a stand, which I really like.

The twin displays offer 100% sRGB coverage for cinema-quality color, support for 1.07 billion colors, and high brightness. They are also EyeSafe 2.0 certified.

Buyers can choose between two configurations - one powered by an Intel Core i3-1215U with 6 cores and 8 threads, and another using an Intel Alder Lake-N N100 with 4 cores and 4 threads. The Core i3 model includes an 11.55V 3000mAh battery offering 2–4 hours of use, while the N100 variant features a larger 7.7V 5000mAh battery rated for 3–4 hours.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Both versions run Windows 11 and support up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 2TB of SSD storage.

Pricing ranges from $368 to $721 depending on the specifications. Connectivity options include USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C with DisplayPort and Power Delivery, an additional USB 3.0 Type-C, and a USB 3.0 Type-A port. Wireless connectivity comes in the form of Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

The laptops come with a 1.0MP front-facing camera, dual 1W speakers, and a G-sensor for screen orientation. Despite the dual-screen layout, the laptops remain lightweight at 1.2kg and measure just 259x175x23mm.

(Image credit: Topton)