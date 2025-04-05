This dual screen laptop has something I've never seen in any notebook: a retractable hidden touchpad
Its cover also folds into a stand, which is a neat touch
- This Chinese laptop vendor tried to innovate with a touchpad that can be docked inside the keyboard
- The device also has two screens and uses a more powerful Core i3-1215U CPU unlike a lot of rivals
- It can accommodate up to 32GB of RAM and a 2TB SSD and costs far less than I'd expect
You can find all manner of unusual tech products on AliExpress, including tablets with insane battery capacity and mini workstations with colorful fans - our latest find is an incredibly affordable dual-screen laptop with some brilliant hidden touches.
Produced by Topton (which also made the mini workstation above), this dual-screen laptop features two 10.95-inch IPS touchscreens (1920x1200) that can fold and unfold to create a combined 15.5-inch display area.
The screens can be arranged either side by side in landscape mode or stacked vertically in portrait mode, depending on your preference.
Choice of CPUs
Although there are other laptops with vertically stacked screens - most notably the GPD Duo and the Lenovo ThinkBook Flip - Topton’s model is the most affordable we’ve seen.
It also has something else that really makes it stand out from the competition - a hidden touchpad that pops out from the keyboard. In addition, the laptop’s cover folds into as a stand, which I really like.
The twin displays offer 100% sRGB coverage for cinema-quality color, support for 1.07 billion colors, and high brightness. They are also EyeSafe 2.0 certified.
Buyers can choose between two configurations - one powered by an Intel Core i3-1215U with 6 cores and 8 threads, and another using an Intel Alder Lake-N N100 with 4 cores and 4 threads. The Core i3 model includes an 11.55V 3000mAh battery offering 2–4 hours of use, while the N100 variant features a larger 7.7V 5000mAh battery rated for 3–4 hours.
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Both versions run Windows 11 and support up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 2TB of SSD storage.
Pricing ranges from $368 to $721 depending on the specifications. Connectivity options include USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C with DisplayPort and Power Delivery, an additional USB 3.0 Type-C, and a USB 3.0 Type-A port. Wireless connectivity comes in the form of Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.
The laptops come with a 1.0MP front-facing camera, dual 1W speakers, and a G-sensor for screen orientation. Despite the dual-screen layout, the laptops remain lightweight at 1.2kg and measure just 259x175x23mm.
You might also like
- These are the best business laptops you can buy right now
- And these are best laptops for gaming and work
- With a pair of OLED screens, GPD Duo may be the best mobile workstation ever
Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years. In that time he wrote for most of the UK’s PC magazines, and launched, edited and published a number of them too.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
8 tips for effective email outreach: finding success
Look out for tax-themed scams this month, Microsoft warns