Lenovo's “Codename Flip” ThinkBook is an 18.1-inch folding OLED AI laptop

It offers five distinct modes for multitasking, collaboration, and creative workflows

Still a concept for now, with no details on price, availability, or durability

It’s clear Lenovo loves to "Think Different", just as Apple once did. At CES 2025, it took the wraps off the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable, the world’s first laptop with a rollable display, and now at MWC 2025 it’s showing off the ThinkBook “codename Flip” laptop, which combines two 13-inch OLED displays into one giant 18.1-inch screen.

It looks amazing, and I definitely want one, but I’m concerned it might be rather too easy to break in real life.

We actually wrote about the ThinkBook Flip in January 2025, but at that stage, many of the details regarding the laptop had yet to be revealed. Even though Lenovo is describing the device as a key highlight of its MWC 2025 plans, some questions remain, although we do at least have more information on it than before.

A choice of modes

(Image credit: Lenovo)

Designed to support AI-powered workflows and adaptable workspaces, the 18.1-inch OLED display folds outward, allowing users to switch between a compact 13-inch laptop form and a vertically expanded workspace for multitasking and collaboration.

Lenovo says the Flip will offer five distinct modes. Clamshell Mode functions as a traditional laptop setup, while Vertical Mode is designed for reviewing documents. Share Mode is for dual-display collaboration, Tablet Mode is for creative tasks, and Read Mode provides a distraction-free reading experience.

Powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, with 32GB LPDDR5X memory and PCIe SSD storage, the device includes Thunderbolt 4 ports for fast data transfer and a fingerprint reader for business-class security.

Lenovo says the device will offer AI-powered multitasking features such as Workspace Split Screen, which lets users run multiple applications side by side without needing external monitors. The Smart ForcePad introduces a three-layer illuminated dashboard, adding numeric keys and media controls for intuitive operation.

ThinkBook “codename Flip” is being described as a preview of the future of AI-powered hybrid work environments, blending flexible design with AI-enhanced productivity tools. Because it’s still a concept, there’s no word on availability, pricing, or whether screen insurance will be offered as peace of mind for the terminally butter-fingered - hopefully more details will be revealed in the coming months.