Why settle for one screen when you can have two with the Lenovo ThinkBook Flip AI PC?

Need to share your screen? Just fold the display backward for an instant shared view

There's also a built-in keyboard, as Lenovo looks to appeal to productivity pros

Lenovo, the world’s largest laptop maker, is set to unveil a unique business laptop with a foldable OLED screen.

The ThinkBook Flip AI PC's screen folds vertically via two hinges, allowing the top half to fold behind the main display — effectively doubling the available screen space.

Despite the flexible design, it also includes a built-in keyboard, making it practical for business and travel.

A fresh take on foldable screens

When closed, its display faces outward like a tablet. When unfolded, the top section extends upward. The design concept is similar to the Asus Zenbook Duo and GPD Duo, both of which offer extra screen space through unique dual-screen setups.

Lenovo itself is no stranger to experimenting with screens. The company currently developing a rollable OLED laptop expected to debut this summer, showcased a transparent laptop at MWC 2024, and has already released the Yoga Book 9i, which features two full-sized displays.

Questions remain about the ThinkBook Flip's specifications and price, with answers expected at MWC in March 2025. However, OLED screens are already expensive to produce, so you can bank on a foldable costing a good chunk more than any old laptop, and I'm wary about the cost implications of the AI PC label here.

Via Liliputing

