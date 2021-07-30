Infinix X1 40-Inch Full-HD smart TV with Dolby Audio launched in India

The last year and a half have seen an incredible rise in content consumption over various OTT platforms. Since affordable smart TV’s have helped increase content consumption multi-folds which in turn has resulted in various smartphone brands launching smart TVs in the country.

Infinix had launched a couple of smart TVs last year and followed up by adding a 40-inch variant to its repertoire. This new TV comes in the minimum bezel-less design on three sides with a slightly thicker chin at the bottom and has interesting features like 24W box speakers, Chromecast built-in, and more.

This new TV from Infinix will be available to purchase on Flipkart starting August 8 and is priced at Rs 19,999. Since the price mentioned by the company is an introductory price, we’ve reached out to Infinix seeking clarity on this.

Infinix X1 40-inch Android Smart TV – Features

The Infinix X1 is a 40-inch TV with full HD resolution that offers 350 nits of peak brightness and supports HDR10, and HLG standards. The company claims that the TV comes with EyeCare technology which is designed to eliminate harmful blue light and also offers improved colour, brightness, sharpness and contrast.

Additionally, there is Infinix’s Epic 2.0 Image Engine that is designed to enhance the overall image quality and offer vibrant picture quality.

The Infinix X1 has a quad-core MediaTek MTK 6683 64-bit processor with a Mali-470 GPU at it, along with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. Since the TV runs on Android TV 9.0 out of the box, it allows you to download compatible Android apps from the Play Store and supports popular OTT apps like Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, DisneyPlus Hotstar, etc. The TV also has ChromeCast built-in which allows users to stream content wirelessly from their mobile or laptops.

Talking about audio, the Infinix X1 comes with 24W speakers with Dolby Audio support delivering a rich, clear cinematic surround sound experience. In terms of connectivity, the TV comes with several options like Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n (2.4 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, three HDMI ports, AV, two USB 2.0 ports, Ethernet, etc.

