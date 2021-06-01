Top upcoming movies and shows on OTT for June 2021

This is, without doubt, a great time for Indian OTT platforms. Almost all major streaming sites have grown in numbers, and there is a great demand for content. The fact that India has very many languages and as many film industries helps a lot. These industries keep churning out films and series, and many of them have become hugely popular. Malayalam films, for instance, have become mainstream nationally. A web series like Scam: 1992 is a hit even in non-Hindi speaking belts of India. The subtitles have bridged the language gap.

Keeping in line with the demand and popularity of stuff on OTT platforms, we are launching a monthly list of films and stories to look forward to in the month.

As ever, our primary focus will be on Indian offerings. But that doesn't mean we won't feature or English or foreign language offerings.

So here is our list for June.

The Family Man Season 2

Quick Details Release date: June 4, 2021 Language: Hindi Platform: Amazon Prime Video Director: Raj & DK, Suparn S Varma Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Sunny Hinduja, Sharad Kelkar, Darshan Kumaar, Dalip Tahil, VipinKumar A Sharma, Seema Biswas.

Synopsis: Perhaps the most expected web series of the year. The first season, of 10 episodes, tasted enormous success. The second season has already hit the headlines for an unwitting controversy with the impassioned section of Tamils cut up with the alleged representation of Sri Lankan Tamil Tigers (LTTE). Manoj Bajpayee returns to his iconic common-man character Srikant Tiwari. The trailer has already surpassed 50 million views. This season also stars Samantha Akkineni as the lead antagonist.

Jagame Thanthiram

Quick Details Release date: June 18, 2021 Language: Tamil Platform: Netflix Director: Karthik Subbaraj Cast: Dhanush, Aishwarya Lekshmi, James Cosmo, Joju George, Kalaiyarasan.

Synopsis: National award-winning actor Dhanush just had a great release on OTT through the much-acclaimed Karnan. But Jagame Thanthiram is going to be more mainstream commercial entertainer. He plays Suruli, a reckless, gangster from Madurai who happens to get recruited by a London-based politically-affluent gang leader and his men to understand and break into the illegal underworld operations and gold business of London. The fundamental theme of Suruli is about a fight for what you can truly call home seen from the perspectives of three different characters.

Loki

Quick details Release date: June 9, 2021 Language: English Platform: Disney+ Hotstar Director: Kate Herron Cast: Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku.

Synopsis: The mercurial villain Loki (Tom Hiddleston) resumes his role as the God of Mischief in this Marvel Studio's new series that takes place after the events of “Avengers: Endgame.” After stealing the Tesseract during the events of Avengers: Endgame, an alternate version of Loki is brought to the mysterious Time Variance Authority (TVA), the bureaucratic entity that exists outside of time and space and monitors the timeline. They give Loki a choice: face being erased from existence due to being a "time variant", or help fix the timeline and stop a greater threat. Loki ends up trapped in his own crime thriller, traveling through time and altering human history. Or so reads an official release from the studios.

Sunflower

Quick Details Release date: June 11, 2021 Language: Hindi Platform: Zee5 Director: Rahul Sengupta and Vikas Bahl Cast: Sunil Grover, Ranvir Shorey, Girish Kulkarni, Shonali Nagrani, Sonal Jha, Ashish Vidyarthi.

Synopsis: A murder happens at house number 1001 in the eponymous Sunflower housing society. Inspector Digendra (Ranvir Shorey) is out to find the killer or killers. Among the suspects is Sonu Singh, played by Sunil Grover. This will give you a clear indication that this web series will be an intriguing mix of mystery and mirth. Comedy and crime are not nature born friends. But this series bravely attempts to bring them together.

Rang De

Quick Details Release date: June 12, 2021 Language: Telugu Platform: Zee5 Director: Venky Atluri Cast: Nithiin, Keerthy Suresh.

Synopsis: This is a feel good romantic drama that released in theatres late March this year. It is a standard story of a man and woman enjoying love-hate feelings towards each other. But the point of such romantic tales is not in whether they will get together in the end --- they obviously will hold hands together --- but in the cute exchanges that are about both anger and affection. Nitin and Keerthy Suresh fit the bill of the young lovers to a T. Just the kind of cute, cool film for the heat-filled times.

Other films and series to look forward to in June

Mortal Kombat - BookMyShow Stream/YouTube - June 4 Sweet Tooth - Netflix - June 4 Skater Girl - Netflix - June 11 Lupin Part 2 - Netflix - June 11 Black Summer Season 2 - Zee5 - June 17 Samantar 2 - MX Player - June 24 Bo Burnham Inside - Netflix - Available now

