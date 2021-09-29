Trailer of Prithviraj's Bhramam drops: But will another remake of Andhadhun work?

Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil had three straight OTT releases - Malik, and Joji, Irul. But they were on two different streaming platforms. His fellow star Prithviraj Sukumarn has gone one better on him. He is gonna have his third straight first-on-OTT release, and all on the same platform Amazon Prime Video. His previous releases on it were Cold Case and Kuruthi.

And now his Bhramam is set to stream on Amazon prime Video on October 7. The film is directed by ace cinematographer Ravi K Chandran and also has Shankar, Mamta Mohandas, Unni Mukundan, Raashi Khanna, Shine Tom Chacko, Jagadeesh and Sudheer Karamana in the cast.

Bhramam is a Malayalam remake of the 2018 Hindi thriller Andhadhun, directed by Sriram Raghavan with Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte in the leads.

Bhramam is funnier: Prithviraj

As it happens, Andhadhun's Telugu remake, Maestro, starring Nitin and Tamannah Bhatia released on Disney+ Hotstar earlier this month. Further, a Tamil adaptation of Andhadhun is also in the making.

Andhadhun, the story about a blind pianist, is all about suspense and intrigue over a murder. But the story of Andhadhun, which was a big success all over India first in theatres and then on an OTT platform, is now well known. Further, we have had a Telugu remake too.

So does it make sense for it to have a Malayalam remake as its pivotal reveal is an open secret now? In general, does it make sense to adapt a murder mystery?

In an interview to the news agency PTI, Prithviraj said it was important to make Bhramam in a way that it elevated the movie-watching experience even for those who had seen and loved Andhadhun.

"When one is attempting a remake, one needs to acknowledge and respect the original. It is important that one remains faithful to the core of the film. From there, it is crucial to sit down and adapt it intelligently. It's important, especially for a cult film like Andhadhun, that one presents an engaging viewing experience to somebody who has seen the original."

Bhramam is funnier, in fact, it is more wicked. That makes it an engaging watch, he added.

"At the end of my interpretation, if what I have done is similar to what Ayushmann has done, so be it. But I still wanted to go through that exercise. I hope it does justice to the original and we match up to that piece of cinema," Prithviraj pointed out.

Bhramam is gearing up for a digital release on Amazon Prime Video on October 7.

It is part of the festival releases that the platform has announced for the season.

The other releases include Sardar Udham, the most awaited biopic on the Indian revolutionary Sardar Udham Singh with Vicky Kaushal headlining the title role, Emraan Hashmi starrer supernatural horror movie Dybbuk, the official remake of hit Malayalam Horror film - Ezra is also set for release shortly.

There is also One Mic Stand featuring another line-up of unheard yet amusing guest comics. Adding to the Tamil language content offerings, Amazon Prime Video will premiere family drama Udanpirappe, a story of a family reunion starring Sasikumar and Jyothika and Suriya starrer murder mystery Jai Bhim.

Amazon Prime Video is available in India at no extra cost with Amazon Prime membership for Rs 999 annually or Rs 129 monthly, new customers can find out more at www.amazon.in/prime and subscribe to a free 30-day trial.

