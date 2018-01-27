HTC Vive accessories: add-ons and devices to get the most out of your VR headset

The HTC Vive is the best virtual reality headset on the market, bar none. Though it's pricier than rival Oculus Rift, HTC Vive offers an unmatched immersive VR experience. Pair it with the best VR games, and you're ready to roll.

But can the HTC Vive experience get even better? The short answer is: absolutely. You see, you can enhance your HTC Vive app and game play with some truly neat accessories that aren't included in the box.

HTC and some third-party manufacturers have produced a solid lineup of HTC Vive accessories that you can strap on to your headset for deeper immersion, peripherals that you can bring into a VR world, and even ways to bring your body into VR, too.

You may also be in need of a few key essentials, should you be getting lots of use out of your HTC Vive. We've included these kind of items in this guide to make sure you have everything you need to enjoy your time in VR to the fullest.

Are you ready to get even more out of your already-awesome HTC Vive? Then keep reading for a look at key first- and third-party accessories to take your HTC Vive to the next level.