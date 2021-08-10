HP Envy 14 and Envy 15 2021 editions with 11th Gen Intel CPUs launched in India

HP has launched two new laptops as part of the updated HP Envy laptop portfolio for creators. This includes the new HP Envy 14 (2021) and HP Envy 15 (2021) laptops which are refreshed editions of previously launched laptops.

The new HP Envy 14 (2021) and HP Envy 15 (2021) come with new 11th-generation Intel Core processors and Windows 10 that is upgradable to Windows 11. Both these new laptops come with an upgraded cooling system that uses Infrared (IR) thermal sensors, thin-blade fans, and heat pipes to maintain an optimal temperature.

HP Envy 14 (2021) and Envy 15 (2021) India price

HP Envy 14 (2021) is offered at a starting price of Rs 1,04,999 in India, while the HP Envy 15 (2021) pricing starts at Rs 1,54,999. In terms of colour options both the laptops come in a Natural Silver colour option. These are available for purchase on HP World Stores and HP's own online portal and other large retail outlets as well. The devices will also be available for purchase on e-commerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart.

In terms of launch offers, HP is offering a complimentary one-month credit worth up to Rs 4,230 for purchasing Adobe's creativity and productivity software on the Envy 14 and Envy 15 models. Besides this there is also an exchange offer of up to Rs 15,000 for customers exchanging their old HP laptops.

(Image credit: HP)

HP Envy 14 (2021): Specs and features

The HP Envy 14 (2021) comes with a 14-inch WUXGA (1,920x1,080 pixels) IPS display and has a brightness up to 400 nits and 100 percent sRGB colour gamut coverage. HP has also added an anti-glare coating on top of the laptop display.

On the inside it comes with an 11th-generation (Tiger Lake) Intel Core i7 processor, which is paired with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU and up to 16GB DDR4-3200MHz RAM along with 1TB PCIe NVMe TLC SSD storage. These internals are kept cool by the proprietary IR thermal sensor-backed cooling system and HP Dynamic Power technology.

It also features a full-size backlit keyboard and a touchpad that supports multi-touch gestures. It also has a HD (720p) webcam with a physical shutter and two microphones. In terms of connectivity it uses Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5, Thunderbolt 4, two USB Type-A, an HDMI 2.0, and a 3.5mm port for audio.

There's also a microSD card reader and a fingerprint reader for security. It packs speakers by Bang & Olufsen for audio. It comes with a four-cell 63.3Whr lithium-ion battery which apparently lasts up to 16.5 hours. The laptop measures 313.1x224x17.9mm and weighs 1.49 kilograms.

HP Envy 15 (2021): Specs and features

The HP Envy 15 (2021) comes with a 15.6-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) WLED-backlit IPS display that has a maximum brightness of 400 nits and 100 percent sRGB colour gamut coverage. On the inside it comes with an 11th-generation Intel Core i9 processor with Nvidia GeForce GN 20 E3 for GPU and up to 32GB DDR4 RAM and up to 2TB of PCIe NVMe M.2 storage.

Like the Envy 14 it also comes with a full-size island-style backlit keyboard and a multi-touch supporting touchpad. For connectivity it include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5, two Thunderbolt 3, two USB Type-C, two USB Type-A, a 3.5mm audio port, and an HDMI 2.0 port.

In terms of battery the HP Envy 15 (2021) comes with a six-cell 83Whr lithium-ion unit with support for fast charging. It has 357.9x236.8x18.45mm for dimensions and weighs 2.148 kilograms.