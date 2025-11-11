Early Black Friday offer makes HP Victus the cheapest laptop with a dedicated GPU at just $549

The HP Victus 15.6" laptop is now available for $549.99 at Best Buy as part of a Black Friday deal, saving $350 off its usual $899.99 price.

This makes it the most affordable laptop from a major brand with a dedicated Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU and an exceptional option for professionals who use software like AutoCAD, Revit, or SolidWorks.

Powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 7445HS processor and 16GB of DDR5 memory, the Victus 15 delivers smooth performance for design, modeling, and visualization tasks. The 512GB SSD is ideal for large project files, and it comes with Windows 11 Home ready to use.

Today's best laptop deal

The 15.6-inch Full HD display offers crisp clarity and accurate color, ideal for technical work and visual precision. A 144Hz refresh rate and IPS anti-glare panel make long design sessions more comfortable. With ports including USB-C, HDMI 2.1, RJ-45 Ethernet, and dual USB-A, it easily connects to monitors, peripherals, and external drives.

For professionals on the go, the Victus includes Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, and up to 12 hours of battery life. The backlit keyboard, HP Wide Vision HD camera, and AI noise reduction enhance usability for video calls and collaborative projects.

At just over five pounds, the HP Victus combines portability with the power typically reserved for much pricier machines.

At $549.99, it's one of the best-value laptops of the season for architects, engineers, and business professionals who need dedicated GPU performance without blowing their budget.

Other laptop deals to consider

Asus TUF A15 15.6" laptop: was $900 now $650 at Staples The Asus TUF A15 15.6" laptop is now $649.99 at Staples, reduced from $899.99 for Black Friday. It’s slightly more expensive and marginally slower in CPU performance than the HP Victus, but its Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU is notably faster. With an AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS processor, 16GB DDR5 RAM, 512GB SSD, and a 144Hz FHD display, it’s a rugged, high-performance option.