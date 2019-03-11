Halo: The Master Chief Collection on PC might have just been leaked by Microsoft

It looks increasingly likely that we’ll be seeing a PC release of Halo: The Master Chief Collection in the very near future, with Microsoft seemingly spoiling its own surprise by listing the collection of remastered Halo games on the official Microsoft Store as a Surface Hub title.

Previously, Halo: The Master Chief Collection was listed on the Microsoft Store as Xbox Only, but it now also states that it is available on ‘Hub’. This hints that the games are compatible with the Surface Hub, which is an interactive touchscreen whiteboard Microsoft designed for classrooms.

That seems like a bit of an odd product to play Halo on, so it could be an error. However, the Surface Hub runs Windows 10, so it could be yet another hint that a version of Halo: The Master Chief Collection is in the works for Windows PCs.

There have been several rumors about Halo: The Master Chief Collection coming to PC, with Brad Sims, a writer for Thurrot.com who specialises in Microsoft rumors, suggesting in a video (below) that we’ll be seeing the game on PC imminently.

The way it’s meant to be played

While Microsoft has been making its Xbox games also available on PC for a while now, its Halo series of first person shooter games have been a noticeable high-profile absence. Some argue that it’s one of the last reasons why people would buy an Xbox One console rather than a PC.

However, Halo actually started life as an FPS game designed for Windows PC and Apple’s Mac computer, until Microsoft’s purchase of Bungie, the company behind Halo, in 2000 turned it into an Xbox-only title.

While the original game and its sequel did eventually appear on PC, the rest of the main series has not.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection was released on November 11 2014 for Xbox One, and includes Halo: Combat Evolved, Halo 2, Halo 3, and Halo 4, with Halo 3: ODST released later on. While the collection offered plenty of value for money, there was controversy over a number of technical problems and bugs – mainly affecting the multiplayer parts of the games.

With many of those issues seemingly addressed, many players would like to see Halo return to PC, where they can play it with a keyboard and mouse – arguably the way the series was meant to be played.

