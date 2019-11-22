Great Sony headphones deal: save a heap in the Black Friday sales

Sony headphones are among the best cans you can buy right now, especially if you're looking for wireless or noise-cancelling over-ear headphones – and now some models are discounted in Amazon's Black Friday sales.

Right now, you can get the Sony WH-XB900N for £128 – that's £40 off the £179 recommended retail price. These wireless headphones support Sony's Extra Bass technology, which enhances the low-end frequencies to produce a deeper, more powerful bass.

Pair this up with the brand's industry-leading noise cancellation, and you’ve got the perfect hybrid headphones for bass lovers who want to block out the world around them.

Sony WH-XB900N noise-cancelling headphones: £179 £128 at Amazon

Looking for some decent noise-cancelling headphones but don't want to spend the world? This great deal from Amazon sees £50 knocked off the price of these Sony wireless headphones – it's not the absolute lowest price we've seen, but it's still a good discount.

Even Sony's budget headphones have been given a discount in Amazon's Black Friday sales; you can save a very respectable £20 on the Sony WH-CH700N, which our sister site What Hi-Fi? praised for their detailed musical performance.

Sony WH-CH700N noise-cancelling headphones: £98 £77 at Amazon

These headphones may be cheap, but they don't sound like bargain basement cans – and with £20 off, they're a steal this Black Friday.

The Sony headphones deals don't end there – there are lots of smaller discounts to be had at Amazon right now, and we recently saw the best headphones of 2019, the Sony WH-1000XM3, hit their lowest price ever on Amazon (that price has risen since, but you can still save on these fantastic cans).