Google is working on a new tablet mode for Chrome OS

With its modest power and memory demands, Chrome OS is a natural choice for convertible devices, and it's about to get even better with a dedicated tablet mode.

The new, touch-friendly version will work more like Android, with a finger-focused design. For example, the full-screen app launcher will now launch automatically so you can quickly tap your preferred tool, rather than requiring an extra gesture.

The home button is also due to receive an update. In the new mode, giving the button a tap will instantly minimize all app windows instead of just opening or closing the launcher. It's a small change, but one that'll save lots of cumbersome tapping and swiping.

You've got the touch

This comes hot on the heels of news that Google is working on a touch-friendly update for the Chrome web browser. The new-look Chrome is also taking inspiration from Android, with information displayed on 'cards' and rounded, more tappable buttons.

There's no date yet for the Chrome OS update, but the new version of the browser is expected on September 2. We'll keep you updated once we've had our hands on it.