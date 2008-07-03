Sony pulls latest PlayStation firmware update

Sony has pulled the latest PlayStation 3 firmware update – version 2.4 – offline, following numerous complaints from gamers that it was 'bricking' their PS3s. Sony issued the following statement in the US following the decision:

"As has been reported on many gaming blogs and websites, we have temporarily taken Firmware v2.40 offline. We've received a limited number of calls from consumers experiencing an issue with installing the system software update on their PS3. While our consumer services department has seen a low volume of calls on this topic, we are committed to providing the PS3 community with XMB access features delivered in the v2.40 update.

SCE working diligently

"We are working diligently to isolate the problem for those few consumers and to identify a solution before we put the firmware back up."

TechRadar has contacted Sony Computer Entertainment Europe this morning for further updates so stay tuned.