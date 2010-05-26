Paid for PSN confirmed by Sony, details soon

Sony has confirmed that PlayStation Network is to get a paid-for spin-off, offering premium content and extra functionality.

Andrew House, Sony's European PlayStation boss, told CVG that Sony "was studying the possibility of introducing a subscription model, offering premium content and services, in addition to the current free services."

Although no set date was given, the rumour mill is churning out the possibility of an E3 launch, with House noting: "Kaz Hirai stated a few months ago that we were looking at a premium service to sit alongside the current free service and that objective has not changed. You'll learn more about it very soon."

Showing loyalty

Those PS3 owners panicking that they will get short-changed if they don't sign up needn't as House also added: "I can assure you that the current PSN as you know it will remain a free service.

"It is something that our competitors don't offer and something that shows our loyalty to the PlayStation Community."

CVG is betting big that the new service will be called PSN+. Details on pricing and what will actually be offered through the service, though, are sketchier than a night out with Kiefer Sutherland.

Via CVG