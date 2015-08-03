Game for anything - Gamescom Awards nominees announced

This week sees the start of Gamescom, the biggest games show of the calendar in Europe. And every games show needs an awards list so Digitale Spielekultur, the body running the Gamescom Awards, has just announced the nominees for this year's awards.
All the awards are based on the new games being shown, played or announced at this year's Gamescom.
The show itself starts for reals on August 4, but from today you can start to vote for a Public Award via the official Gamescom app.
The actual awards ceremony will take place on Friday August 7, where each of the award-winning games will take to the stage in their finest couture dresses and talk about the environment and other serious issues in their acceptance speeches. Mostly.
The winner of the overall 'Best of Gamescom' award will round off the night.
Here are the nominations in full:
Best Console Game Sony Playstation
- Final Fantasy XV
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
- Star Wars Battlefront
- Uncharted 4
- Unravel
Best Console Game Microsoft Xbox
- Final Fantasy XV
- Halo 5: Guardians
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2
- Tom Clancy's The Division
Best Console Game Nintendo Wii
- LEGO Marvel Avengers
- Skylanders SuperChargers
- Super Mario Maker
- Xenoblade Chronicles X
Best PC Game
- Anno 2205
- Call of Duty – Black Ops 3
- Dark Souls 3
- Mad Max
- Star Wars Battlefront
Best Mobile Game (incl. Handheld, iOS, Android, Windows)
- The Airbender
- The Legend of Zelda: Tri Force Heroes
- Torchlight Mobile
Best Role Playing Game
- Dark Souls 3
- Dragon Quest Heroes
- Final Fantasy XV
- Tom Clancy's The Division
- Xenoblade Chronicles X
Best Racing Game
- Forza Motorsport 6
- Need for Speed
- Skylanders SuperChargers
Best Action Game
- Mad Max
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
- Star Wars Battlefront
- Uncharted 4
- Until Dawn
Best Simulation Game
- Anno 2205
- Forza Motorsport 6
- Grand Ages: Medieval
Best Sports Game
- FIFA 16
- Mario Tennis: Ultra Smash
- PES 2016
Best Family Game
- Guitar Hero Live
- LEGO Dimensions
- Dragon Quest Heroes
- Skylanders SuperChargers
- Super Mario Maker
Best Strategy Game
- Anno 2205
- Crookz – The Big Heist
- Unravel
Best Social / Casual / Online Game
- Guitar Hero Live
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2
- Super Mario Maker
Best Online Multiplayer Game
- Battleborn
- Call of Duty – Black Ops 3
- Halo 5: Guardians
- Star Wars Battlefront
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
Best Hardware (incl. Peripheral)
- Guitar Hero Live
- HTC Vive
- Xbox Elite Wireless Controller