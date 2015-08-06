Gamescom 2015: everything from Microsoft, EA, Bethesda and others

We're still getting over the incredible spectacle that was E3 2015, but Gamescom is kicking off and about to deliver a second sucker punch of gaming goodness.

It might not quite attract the same amount of fanfare are its US cousin, but Gamescom has hosted plenty of big announcements and reveals in its time - and 2015 will give us plenty to talk about.

The action kicks off on August 4 in Cologne, Germany, but what exactly do expect to see? Read on and find out.

Microsoft

Microsoft pulled out all the stops for this year's show, with some exciting announcements and new footage. You can see it all below.

Oh, and here's some gameplay footage of Quantum Break, which will be out April 5, 2016.

Microsoft is also teasing some surprise announcements. Whatever could they be?

Sony

Sony is actually skipping Gamescom this year, giving the proximity of E3 as the reason. Instead, Sony is planning big things for October's Paris Games Week.

It could be a risky strategy, but if it has nothing new to show moving on from its big E3 presence then showing up with nothing could have done more damage than good.

Bethesda

After its phenomenal E3 showcase, Bethesda will be hitting Gamescom to show us more of Fallout 4. Unfortunately it won't be offering up a playable trailer, but Bethesda will be showing off more gameplay at a presentation. Don't expect footage of any of the other Bethesda titles - Gamescom will be dedicated to the nuclear wasteland.

EA

EA brought the expected faces to Gamescom, including FIFA 16, Mirror's Edge Catalyst, Star Wars: The Old Republic, The Sims 4 and Star Wars: Battlefront. We won't discuss that weird stage party that concluded the Sims 4 section, but the new Battlefront footage more than made up for it.

Konami

The relationship between Konami and Hideo Kojima may have come to an end, but before the ties are severed they have unfinished business: Metal Gear Business.

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain is flaunting its stuff at Gamescom, and we just got this brand spanking new trailer to gaze at. Behold, Weird Fire Man!

Ubisoft

For Ubisoft, Gamescom was an opportunity to show off a brand new trailer for Assassin's Creed Syndicate, which will be out this October. We've already seen some in-game footage filled with top hats, horse-drawn carriages and other tropes of Victorian London, but the latest video is all about our two protagonists.

Evie and Jacob Frye might be twins, but they also have their differences. "You might not be looking for war, but war is looking for you," says Evie. "If it finds me, I'll bring the lads," responds Jacob. Cheeky Nando's DLC confirmed?

Blizzard

Also holding its own invite-only press conference will be Blizzard. It's being a little tight-lipped about what exactly will be shown, but we do now know that we'll get our first glimpse of the new World of Warcraft expansion.

Now that Warlords of Draenor has reached content complete status it's time for Blizzard to tell us what's next. VG247 is reporting a new trademark from Blizzard for Council of Glades, which could end up being the name of the new WoW update.

There will surely be more info coming about the already known Starcraft II: Legacy of the Void expansion. Might we also see Hearthstone moving from PC to console too?

The press conference is taking place on August 5 3am PT / 6am ET / 11am UK time so we'll know more as it happens.

For the public though the new WoW expansion will be shown on the evening of August 6, after a live concert by Songhammer, playing Blizzard inspired ROCK.