Fortnite Season 10 might force you to upgrade your old graphics card

Fortnite Season 10 is coming – and Epic Games has decided that deserves a small bump in the game's minimum requirement spec, so some of you running older graphics cards might have to invest in an upgrade.

The use of a DirectX 11 graphics card will go from being a recommended requirement to an absolute requirement for Fortnite Season 10, a per an official update.

"While a DirectX 11-capable graphics card has always been one of Fortnite’s system requirements, we’ve kept support online for players with older graphics cards – so they could keep playing!" explains Epic.

"However, when Season 10 begins, Fortnite will no longer be compatible with these older graphics cards. This allows us to focus our development and testing efforts to further optimize the Fortnite experience for all players."

Time to upgrade

With compatible cards stretching back to 2009 (AMD) and 2010 (Nvidia), there's a very good chance that you're already running DirectX 11-ready hardware – but just in case you're not, you need to think about upgrading.

A compatible card won't cost you much either, with plenty of lower-end models on the market to pick from. DirectX 11 stretches all the way back to Windows Vista.

While there's been no official confirmation, with Fortnite Season 9 ending on August 1, it's a good bet that Fortnite Season 10 will start on August 2. That gives you a decent window of time for sorting out your hardware.

We haven't heard much at this point about what Season 10 might bring with it, but expect the usual tweaks to the map and other features, and a teaser trailer in advance.

Via Polygon