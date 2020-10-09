First Xbox Series X commercial makes that Halo Infinite delay sting even more

The first Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S TV commercial is here. Entitled 'Us Dreamers', it starts with footage of actor Daniel Kaluuya sitting down to play games in his (gigantic) apartment, only to be teleported into the worlds of Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Halo Infinite and Minecraft.

Master Chief plays a prominent role in the minute-long commercial, even though Halo Infinite has been delayed until 2021. It's not that big a deal, really – the Xbox Series X has had zero problems selling out everywhere without the Chief's presence – but it does make you wonder how off-the-charts the hype would be if Halo had made it out this year.

Here's the commercial, which was made by US agency 215 McCann:

The commercial's song, notes Xbox's Josh Munsee on Twitter, is performed by Labrinth.

Wherever shall we begin? #PowerYourDreams🔥 Track debut provided by @Labrinth go check it here: https://t.co/USmBSvA4gu📽️ Performance by Daniel Kaluuya⬛️⬛️🎮Special guest appearances by #XboxSeriesX | #XboxSeriesS https://t.co/G8aRxwVcPYOctober 9, 2020

What we think of the Xbox Series X so far

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S land – without Halo Infinite – on November 10.

We've got an Xbox Series X unit ahead of launch, and while it's not final, it has offered us a glimpse of what to come. We've written about the quality of Xbox backwards compatibility on Series X, as well as how damn quiet the console is.

Expect more to come as the launch gets closer. We haven't gotten our hands on the PS5 yet, meanwhile, though some influencers in Japan have. Here's what we learned from the first PS5 hands-on impressions.