Dell boosts XPS 13, Inspiron laptop lines with Intel Comet Lake processors

Dell isn't waiting until the holiday season to bring Intel's new 10th-Generation Comet Lake processors (CPUs) to some of its most popular mobile devices. We already knew about the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 getting 10-nanometer (nm) Ice Lake insides, and now Dell has announced upgrades to the clamshell XPS 13 and Inspiron laptops, which will feature new 14nm Comet Lake CPUs.

Intel's new Comet Lake CPUs are power-focused, with high performance available in the U-Series processors. These can feature up to six cores and 12 threads, with up to 12MB of cache, single-core boost speeds up to 4.9GHz, and support for up to four Thunderbolt 3 ports. This makes the processors productivity-friendly, and thus a perfect fit for one of the best laptops on the market.

Here's a look at all the U-Series Comet Lake processors:

Intel Core i7-10710U – 6-cores, 12-threads | 12MB Cache | 1.1GHz base / 4.7GHz boost

– 6-cores, 12-threads | 12MB Cache | 1.1GHz base / 4.7GHz boost Intel Core i7-10510U – 4-cores, 8-threads | 8MB Cache | 1.8GHz base / 4.9GHz boost

– 4-cores, 8-threads | 8MB Cache | 1.8GHz base / 4.9GHz boost Intel Core i5-10210U – 4-cores, 8-threads | 6MB Cache | 1.6GHz base / 4.2GHz boost

– 4-cores, 8-threads | 6MB Cache | 1.6GHz base / 4.2GHz boost Intel Core i3-10110U – 2-cores, 4-threads | 4MB Cache | 2.1GHz base / 4.1GHz boost

Intel's Ice Lake processors are already available in the XPS 13 2-in-1, which starts at $999 (about £900, AU$1,500) in the US. The new XPS 13 will become available on August 27 for $899 (about £750, AU$1,350) in the US.

The new XPS 13 models can be fitted with any of the four U-Series Comet Lake processors and support 4GB to 16GB of LPDDR3 memory. The new laptop's 13.3-inch display also boasts 400 nits of brightness, Full HD or 4K Ultra HD resolutions, 100% sRGB coverage and support for Dolby Vision. With all of that, the XPS 13 still manages to stay under 2.7 pounds.

Inspiron models are also coming in short order. The new Inspiron 7000, 5000 and 3000 models will launch as soon as this month with the new processors, and that includes sizes ranging from 13 inches to 17 inches, the Inspiron 27 7000 All-in-One, and some 2-in-1 laptop models. Pricing starts from $389 (about £330, AU$580) on the low end (Inspiron 3000 14-inch). However, not all models will launch at the same time, with some coming later in the year – see Dell's blog for more details.