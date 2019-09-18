Death Stranding will be 'really fun', says Kojima – once you're halfway through

It seems like every other day Hideo Kojima is spilling some new, odd details about Death Stranding. The latest? Death Stranding won't get "really fun" until about halfway through.

In an interview with Gamereactor at Tokyo Game Show 2019, the auteur likened Death Stranding to the Alien movie, revealing that things only start to get truly enjoyable in the latter half of the game - after a long and slow intro.

"When you play the game, you are driven in very slowly at the start," Kojima told Gamereactor. "It's not like Terminator or Star Wars. There is no explanation or anything. It's very easy to do it that way and I can do it, but the story progresses slowly. Especially at the beginning."

So when do things start to pick up? According to Kojima, things get "really fun when you have completed 50% of the game".

Accessible or annoying?

The point behind this (somewhat frustrating) aspect of Death Stranding is that it is meant to help with making the game more accessible to every type of player.

This seems to be a key cornerstone of the game for Kojima, who has previously revealed Death Stranding will even have a "very easy" mode that essentially allows non-gamers to play without any issues.

However, players shouldn't need to get that far into a game before they start enjoying it – a debate that was also raised around Assassin's Creed Odyssey.

Death Stranding is out on November 8, 2019 - but expect some more weird details to emerge before then.