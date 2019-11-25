Dazzling Black Friday TV deal slashes £2000 off LG W9 4K OLED

Black Friday is the best time to get your hands on a premium TV at a discount, and John Lewis is leading the sales pack with this outstanding deal on the LG W9 OLED, which cuts the price by an unbelievable £2000.

This 65-inch 4K OLED TV usually costs £5999, but you can now buy it for £3999 in the great Black Friday TV deal – still expensive, but a lot more affordable than most flagship 4K OLEDS of this size.

Today's best 4K OLED TV deal

LG 65-inch 4K TV: £5,999 £3,999 at John Lewis

If you need a huge 65-inch TV you're going to end up paying a lot either way, so why not let this Black Friday deal take some of the strain (and £2,000) off? With John Lewis' five-year guarantee, your big purchase will be sure to last you a long time.View Deal

We've never seen the price of the LG OLED65W9PLA drop so low; after all, this model is new for 2019.

This dazzling 4K TV sets itself apart from the competition with a unique 'wallpaper' design that makes the TV look more like a piece of art hanging flush against your wall than a tech-heavy display.

In fact, it adds just 4mm to your wall, with all the necessary tech packed into the separate LG OLED hub, making it ideal for minimalists who want their TV to blend into their home as seamlessly as possible.

That super-thin build means that you'll need a great soundbar to boost your audio – happily, the LG OLED65W9PLA comes with its own Dolby Atmos soundbar included.

The W9 upgrade to last year's LG W8 comes with the new a9 Gen 2 processor's improvements to High Frame Rate, HDR, and overall picture and sound processing – it also comes with Alexa and Google Assistant built-in, giving you voice control over you TV as well as your compatible smart home gadgets.

