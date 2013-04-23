Google patent brings augmented reality driving to life

Google has been granted a patent that brings several of its ideas, including augmented reality and Street View, into one single sat-nav system.

The patent is titled "Panoramic images within driving directions" and describes a GPS guidance system that overlays information via a video feed onto your windscreen.

"In other embodiments, the panoramic image is replaced and/or complemented with one or more of 3D models, full-motion video, full-motion video of 360 degrees images," says the patent from the USPTO, "and live feeds from video cameras to provide enhanced driving directions."

Google Drive

As we know, Google has been working on its driverless cars for some time, so whether this will play a part in that is unclear.

The patent certainly isn't the most groundbreaking idea. But considering Google's number of growing services, it seems like Mountain View is ensuring that it beats everyone else to the punch when it comes to augmented reality driving.

Nonetheless, there are a lot of questions as to what true AR driving might entail. Will street signs soon be beamed live to our windshield mirror? And let's not even get started on the potential for advertising.

Via Engadget