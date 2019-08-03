Capcom is reportedly inviting Resident Evil Ambassadors to test a new game

There are reports that a new Resident Evil game is in development after series developer, Capcom’s Division 1, has sent out emails to Resident Evil Ambassadors in Japan, inviting them to test an in-development game.

The email, translated from Japanese to English and published by fansite Biohaze, reads:

“To all Resident Evil Ambassadors, thank you for your patronage regarding the Resident Evil series. Today, we are letting you know that we are recruiting testers for a game that’s in development!

“We are interested in incorporating the feedback of all Ambassadors into our development, so please read the details below and, if you are interested in participating, click the entry button.”

Mysterious game

It’s worth noting that the email doesn’t explicitly name a game or reveal any specific details so it can’t be certain that this new title will be tied to the Resident Evil series. However, given the email has been sent to Resident Evil Ambassadors with thanks for being fans of the series the likelihood is somewhat high.

Between Resident Evil 7 and the remake of Resident Evil 2, Capcom has been doing pretty well out of the franchise recently so it’s not surprising that a new game could be in the works.

Indeed, earlier this year it was said there are "numerous" unannounced titles in the works and there have been hints since 2017 that there’s a Resident Evil 8 in development. But a new game could just as easily continue down the lucrative remakes vein; after the success of Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3 wouldn’t be a bad idea at all.

At the moment, the waters remain murky and we can’t be entirely sure what Capcom is working on but fingers crossed we won’t have to wait too long to find out.