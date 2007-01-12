BBC to bring back Tomorrow's World

The BBC's Tomorrow's World programme was a popular technology show in the '80s

The BBC is to bring back its popular consumer technology brand Tomorrow's World, but not as a TV programme.

The broadcaster will use the brand's logo and 'elements of the title sequence' on various magazine programmes; such as Breakfast on BBC News 24.

In a statement, the BBC said, " Tomorrow's World's reputation for correct predictions and good storytelling can help make it less daunting and more relevant for those fearful of change."

When Tomorrow's World reported on the introduction of the CD in the '80s, it famously showed that CDs would be durable and would still work if heavily scratched.