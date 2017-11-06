BBC releases its first Alexa-powered interactive audio drama

The BBC has a rich history in radio, after having been founded as a wireless broadcaster back in the 1920s.

But now, the corporation is embracing the world of interactive audio stories with the release of The Inspection Chamber, a sci-fi comedy drama that you use your voice to participate in.

The experience can be downloaded from the Alexa Skill Store or the BBC Taster website, at which point you'll be able to play along as a fourth character.

Amazon has recently expanded the Amazon Echo lineup with the Amazon Echo Plus and the updated Amazon Echo base model.

Interactive audio

The experience has been developed by the BBC's R&D department alongside Rosina Sound. The BBC's department has been embracing new technologies for years, including co-developing the first broadcast-ready HDR standard Hybrid Log Gamma, and investing heavily in VR experiences.

The Inspection Chamber is not the first interactive story released for Alexa with the likes of Runescape: One Piercing Note, but the corporation's history in radio makes this release an especially interesting proposition.

This isn't the BBC's only experimentation with voice. Earlier this year the broadcaster announced that it was working on voice recognition for BBC iPlayer.