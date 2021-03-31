Asus launches new ZenBook and VivoBook series laptops in India

Asus has announced an expansion of its consumer laptop portfolio with the launch of new ZenBook and VivoBook laptops in India. These are powered by the latest AMD Ryzen 5000 U-Series processors.

The new releases consist of the premium ZenBook 13 OLED (UM325UA), an array of VivoBook notebooks such as VivoBook S S14 (M433), VivoBook Ultra K14/K15 (KM413/KM513), VivoBook Flip 14 (TM420), ASUS VivoBook 15 (M515) and VivoBook 17 (M712).

While the Asus VivoBook series is aimed at the Gen Z, and comes with features like NanoEdge display. Asus ZenBook 13 OLED on the other hand is top-of-the-line consumer PC. Further, it comes with ultra-thin profile and is lightweight. Here's a look at the details of the new laptops.

ZenBook 13 OLED (UM325UA)

ZenBook 13 UM325 is a portable everyday ultrabook with AMD Ryzen 5000 U-Series 7nm processor and the Full HD NanoEdge OLED display. The laptop is backed by a 67Wh battery and can deliver up to 16 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Weighing at 1.11 kg, the laptop provides a 178-degree wide viewing angle and delivers enhanced display with PANTONE Validation. Further, the laptop comes with Asus WiFi Master Technology. It uses the built-in Intel WiFi 6 wireless chip along with Asus exclusive WiFi SmartConnect and WiFi Stabilizer functions, which provides greater distance, stability, and a seamless wireless network experience for users. It is priced at Rs 79,990 and will be available on Asus's own channel.

ASUS VivoBook S S14 (M433)

Powered by up to AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Mobile Processor, the VivoBook S S14 runs the latest integrated AMD Radeon graphics. The laptop also features NanoEdge display. The top and side display bezels are slimmed down and contribute to an 85% screen-to-body ratio.

In addition, the wide viewing angle on VivoBook S S14’s Full-HD LED helps when watching something on the display with multiple people. It has been priced at Rs 65,990 and will be available on Asus's own channel.

ASUS VivoBook Ultra K14/K15 (KM413/KM513)

Asus VivoBook Ultra K14/K15 follow up after the VivoBook S S14/S15 series. The new laptops offer notable design improvements over the previous generation. The laptop is powered by up to the latest AMD Ryzen 7 5700U Mobile Processors which offer a boost frequency of up to 4.3 GHz.

The integrated Radeon graphics offers up to 15% more graphical performance over AMD’s previous generation embedded graphics solution. It is paired with up to 8GB RAM and a PCIe SSD solution. The new VivoBook Ultra 14-inch and 15.6-inch laptops come with Full HD displays featuring NanoEdge technology. It starts at a price of Rs 58,990 and will be available on Asus's own channel.

ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 (TM420)

The Asus VivoBook Flip 14 is powered by AMD Ryzen 7 5700U Mobile Processor, which offers a boost frequency of up to 4.3 GHz. The 14-inch thin-bezel NanoEdge display has a form factor where the 14-inch panel can fit into a 13-inch-class chassis. As a result, the Flip 14 apparently offers more compact dimensions with an impressive 82% screen-to-body ratio.

VivoBook Flip 14 is come with a touch-enabled display and also supports Asus Pen. The bundled pen holder simply sticks onto the VivoBook Flip 14 lid, to keep the Asus Pen always within reach. It has been priced at Rs 59,990 and will be available on Asus's own channel.

ASUS VivoBook 15 (M515)

The Asus VivoBook 15 M515 is a 15-inch laptop that has a Full HD two-sided NanoEdge display. The new VivoBook 15 comes with slimmed-down bezels all around the display. This results in an 83% screen-to-body ratio in a compact package. It is priced at Rs 54,990 and will be available on Asus's own channel.

ASUS VivoBook 17 (M712)

And lastly, the Asus VivoBook 17 has a new thin-bezel display that provides an 85% screen-to-body ratio along with an ErgoLift hinge that tilts the keyboard to give users a comfortable typing position. VivoBook 17 is powered by the latest AMD Ryzen 5 5000 Series Mobile Processor with integrated Radeon graphics. It has a starting price of Rs 62,990 and will be available on Asus's own channel alongside Flipkart.