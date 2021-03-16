Asus launches ROG Strix series of laptops and desktop

Asus has launched a series of ROG Strix laptops along with a new TUF and a GA series desktop in India. The list of the new devices launched includes ROG Strix G15, ROG Strix G17, ROG Strix Scar 15, ROG Strix Scar 17, TUF A15 laptops, and ROG Strix GA15 desktop.

The biggest selling point of the new ROG Strix G15, ROG Strix G17 laptops are the new AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Mobile Processors. As for the ROG Strix Scar 15, ROG Strix Scar 17 laptops these bring 300Hz refresh rate displays with 3ms response time along with optical-mechanical keyboards. Inside these laptops feature AMD Ryzen 5000 H-Series Mobile Processors along with GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs.

The TUF A15 laptop features a Ryzen 5000 H-series chipset, up to Ryzen 7 mobile CPU, and features an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. While the ROG Strix GA35 gaming desktop comes with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card and AMD’s 12 core Ryzen R9-5900X CPU for the costliest variant.

Asus ROG Strix G15 and G17: Details

The Asus ROG Strix G15, ROG Strix G17 laptops feature AMD Ryzen 7 5800H and Ryzen 9 5900HX CPUs respectively. The laptops come with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 and 3070 GPUs respectively.

The laptops come with options for either Full HD (1920x1080) IPS-level panel, up to 300Hz/3ms or WQHD (2560x1440) IPS-level panel, up to 165Hz/3ms. In terms of memory these come with 16GB+16GB DDR4 3200MHz SDRAM. For storage it comes with options for 512GB or 1TB PCIE SSD Slot M.2.

The laptops are available in Original Black, Eclipse Gray, Electro Punk colours and the ROG Strix G15 with R9 and RTX 3070 starts at Rs 1,57,990 and will be available from the first half of April. The ROG Strix G17 with R9 and RTX 3070 starts at Rs 1,50,990 and will be available from March 22.

Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 and 17: Details

The Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 and 17 also feature AMD Ryzen 7 5800H and Ryzen 9 5900HX CPUs respectively. These laptops come with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 and 3080 GPUs respectively.

The Scar laptops also come with options for either Full HD (1920x1080) IPS-level panel, up to 300Hz/3ms or WQHD (2560x1440) IPS-level panel, up to 165Hz/3ms. In terms of memory these come with up to 32GB+32GB DDR4 3200MHz SDRAM. For storage, it comes with two M.2 SSD slot that supports up to 2TB NVMe PCIe 3.0.

The laptops are available only in one colour which is Black, with Rubber Grey Customizable Armor Cap. The ROG Strix Scar 15 with R9 and RTX 3070 starts at Rs 1,54,990 and will be available from March 22. The ROG Strix Scar 17 with R9 and RTX 3080 starts at Rs 2,34,990 and will be available from the first half of April.

Asus TUF A15: Details

The Asus TUF A15 comes with a AMD Cezanne R7 - 5800H CPU along with a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. In terms of memory it has options for up to 32GB, support DDR4 3200Mhz. It has an IPS FHD 144Hz display and weighs 2.3kgs. The storage options for it include two PCIE SSD Slot M.2 with either 512GB or 1TB.

The Asus TUF A15 with R7 CPU and RTX 3060 GPU starts at Rs 1,03,990. It will be made available from the first half of April.

Asus ROG Strix GA35: Details

The Asus ROG Strix GA35 desktop comes with options for either AMD Ryzen R9-5900X or R7-5800X CPU with AMD X570 chipset. In terms of GPUs it come with either an RTX 3080 8GB or RTX 3070 8GB.

It has up to 32GB DDR4 3200MHz RAM, 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD and up to 2TB SATA 7200RPM 3.5-inch HDD. The power unit on the desktop is a 700W 80 Plus (Gold).

The Asus ROG Strix GA35 with R7 5800 CPU and RTX 3070 GPU starts at Rs 1,99,990. It will be made available from the second half of April.