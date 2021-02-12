Asus launches ROG Strix GA35 and Strix GT35 desktops in India

There are a couple of new additions to the Asus ROG gaming desktop segment. The Taiwanese company has introduce two new gaming desktops, namely the ROG Strix GA35 and ROG Strix GT35 which come with top of the line specifications

These two desktops feature the new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card, with Windows 10 Home and the newest AMD and Intel CPUs.

Asus claims that both the ROG Strix GA35 and ROG Strix GT35 would sustain heavy duty gaming, producing streams as well as developing games and managing heavy multitasking. ROG’s Strix gaming desktops have multi-chambered chassis design as well as liquid cooling system. It also comes with Aura Sync accents and Keystone II technology with customization options.

ROG Strix ROG Strix GA35 and GT35: Specs and features

The ROG Strix GA35 comes equipped with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card, supporting up to a 16-core AMD Ryzen 9 3950X CPU. The ROG Strix GA35 comes in a reinforced case with an easy-carry design with an integrated handle and Keystone II technology for easy profile switching at competitions and LANs.

The dynamic Wind Shear chassis to keep up airflow while keeping noise levels under 40dB claims Asus. It also features 32GB of DDR4-3200MHz memory. There is a 240 MM Liquid Cooler for handling the thermals as well.

ROG Strix GT35 is powered with the 10-core Intel Core i9 CPU which can be overclocked with an AI-enhanced system. The desktop also features a GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card.

The ROG Strix GT35 apparently runs Overwatch in FHD Epic visual settings at up to 300 FPS and up to 143 FPS in the thick of battle. ROG Strix GT35 is designed with a multi-zone chassis that keeps the CPU, graphics card, and power supply in separate bays to minimize thermal interference and lower ambient temperatures. The Strix GT35 uses a 120 MM Liquid Cooler for handling the thermals.

The ROG Strix GA35 featuring an AMD processor starts from a price of Rs 2,54,990 while the ROG Strix GA35 with an Intel processor starts at Rs 2,34,990. The desktops are available on Flipkart, Amazon and the company's own website.