Asus TUF Dash F15 Gaming Laptop launched in India with 11th Gen Intel processors

Asus is here with another lightweight gaming laptop which is part of its TUF lineup. The new Asus TUF Dash F15 Gaming Laptop has been launched in India at a price starting at Rs 1,39,990.

The new Asus TUF Dash F15 comes with 11th Gen Intel processors along with Ampere GPUs that go up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070. The laptop will be made available at the end of March and can be purchased across all online platforms like Flipkart and Amazon along with Asus exclusive stores and ROG Stores offline. It will be available in two colours that include Eclipse Grey and Moonlight White.

Asus TUF Dash F15: Specs and features

The new Asus TUF Dash F15 is a 15-inch display device that comes with the latest 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11370H processor and options for GeForce RTX 3070 or 3060 GPUs. The laptop was unveiled globally during a virtual conference at CES 2021 and is finally set release in India.

Its display features a 240Hz refresh rate, and it comes with Thunderbolt 4 port, and Two-Way AI Noise Cancelation technology. Asus claims that the battery can last up to 16.6 hours of video playback and supports Type-C charging from a variety of adapters and power packs.

The new Asus TUF Dash F15 is lighter and thinner than standard TUF Gaming laptops, and is 19.9 mm thin and weighs 2kg, while still meeting MIL-STD-810H military standards.

The 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11370H processor clocks up to 4.8GHz. The Asus TUF Dash F15 also features four lanes of CPU-attached PCI Gen 4 for high bandwidth to connect the discrete graphics.

The laptop has room for up to 32GB of DDR4-3200MHz RAM along with up to two M.2 2230 PCIe SSD 1TB. The Dash F15 features an easy-upgrade design that puts the SO-DIMM slot and both M.2 slots just behind the bottom panel, held in place with standard Philips screws. A special pop-open screw pushes the bottom corner away from the chassis for ease of access.

The GeForce RTX 3070 or 3060 GPUs that feature in the laptop are clocked up to 1390MHz at 80W with ROG Boost. The display features a 3ms response time with IPS-level panel option that covers 100% of the sRGB spectrum. Other configurations of the Dash F15 feature a 144 Hz display. The display is framed by 6.2 mm bezels.

Type-C adapters up to 100W are supported for charging, meaning users can travel lighter and save the standard AC adapter for gaming or other intensive tasks that need full performance. The Type-C port works with Thunderbolt 4 and USB4, so it connects to the latest generation of premium devices.