How to install and use Linux Bash in Windows 10

Linux is a free, alternative Operating System to Windows. In recent years, easy- to-use desktop versions such as Ubuntu have become very popular.

Canonical, the people behind Ubuntu, have worked with Microsoft to enable a version of the Unix Shell 'Bash' for Windows 10.

Why would you wish to do this? In brief, typing commands is a good deal faster than pointing and clicking. There are also thousands of free apps to download and run for which you may have to pay on Windows. This guide will show you how to enable bash and run a few basic, fun commands.