Where to buy Nvidia RTX 3080: the best deals and prices live now

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 is one of the best graphics cards ever made, and you can now buy it. However, there are no pre-orders, and rumors are that stock is low, which means it could be tricky to find an RTX 3080 to buy.

At the time of writing, Newegg's website has crashed, such is the demand for this new GPU, and that could be a taste of the kind of demand we can expect.

To make things easier, then, we've listed all the places you can buy the RTX 3080 right now. If you're after the latest flagship from Nvidia, then hopefully we can help.

The latest Nvidia RTX 3080 deals available now

We'll list all the latest Nvidia RTX 3080 stock below as soon as it's available. Keep refreshing, though, because we're going to see inventory come and go from retailers constantly due to skyrocketing demand over the next 24 hours.

Where to buy RTX 3080 in the US

Orders for the Nvidia RTX 3080 are now live in the US, but the demand has resulted in many retailers' websites crashing, so you may need to be patient and refresh occasionally to get to the page where you can place your order.

Nvidia RTX 3080 deals at Amazon

Amazon's RTX 3080 page is showing, which is good news. The bad news, is that at the moment every version of the RTX 3080 (Amazon is stocking third party models from the likes of MSI and PNY) is 'Currently unavailable'. But, this may be your best bet to get one once stock goes live.

Nvidia RTX 3080 deals at Newegg

Nvidia RTX 3080 deals at B&H

Where to buy RTX 3080 in the UK

The Nvidia RTX 3080 is now on sale in the UK as well, though stock is proving to be just as hard to get there as well. Here's what we've found so far:

Nvidia RTX 3080 stock at Overclockers

Overclockers UK is a great site for buying components, and would be a shoe-in for RTX 3080 stock... but the website's crashed. So, at the moment, there's no way to buy it from here. For the moment, at least.

Nvidia RTX 3080 stock at Scan

