The cheapest unlocked Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro SIM-free prices in October 2021

Release date: October 19 2021
Launch Price: $699 | £599 | AU$999
Platform: Android 12
Storage: 128GB, 256GB
Camera: 50 + 12MP
Screen: 6.4-inch, AMOLED
Colours: Sorta Seafoam, Kinda Coral, Stormy Black
Google Pixel 6 deals are the latest option from the search engine giant. Offering 2021 specs, a host of software improvements and a stylish new design, there is a lot to like with the Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro.
With the cheaper model coming in at £599 / $699 / AU$999, the starting prices here are actually very affordable. This puts the Google Pixel 6 well below the Samsung Galaxy S21 and iPhone 13 mini.
For that price, you're getting a very capable handset, featuring a 6.4-inch OLED display and 4614mAh battery. Google has fitted the device with its new 'Google Tensor' processor - a chip Google has promised big things from.
As for the cameras, you're getting a 50MP wide angle and 12MP ultrawide, plus a wide range of improvements around lighting, skin colour detection and more.
If you make the upgrade to the Google Pixel 6 Pro, you will see your price jump up to £849 / $899 / AU$1299. While that is quite a fair bit more, there are a lot of key upgrades here.
The screen size jumps up to 6.7-inches with a QHD+ display and 120Hz refresh rate. On top of that, you'll get a 5003mAh battery and the same camera as the Google Pixel 6, with the addition of a 48MP telephoto lens.
Whichever device interests you more, we've listed the best SIM-free Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro devices unlocked below.
