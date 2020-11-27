Black Friday software deals: Prepare for 2021 with Constant Contact’s best offer of the year

Constant Contact features powerful email marketing tools, and they’re offering a great deal this Black Friday. From November 27 to November 28, users can take advantage of a 40% discount for six months with their Small Business Saturday Promo .

Small businesses and organizations can create professional emails more effectively with their Email plan, which is now only priced at $12 per month for six months. For automated emails and other powerful features that deliver better results, their Email Plus plan which is now at $27 is a better option.

From November 30 - December 2, Constant Contact’s Cyber Promo still takes 40% off of their plans’ prices to last for four months.

Constant Contact Email: $20 $12 at Constant Contact

Build customer relationships and get real results by creating professional emails. This plan includes unlimited sends, customizable templates, tracking and reporting, automated email resends, eCommerce marketing, and a lot more. View Deal

Constant Contact Email Plus: $45 $27 at Constant Contact

Users can get better results with the powerful features that help in audience engagement. It includes all the features of the email plan plus advanced eCommerce marketing, pop up forms, and more. View Deal

Why is this a great deal?

It's Constant Contact's best sale of the year and lets you save on the tools you'll need to keep moving your business forward in 2021.

Constant Contact helps businesses and organizations reach out to their audience with the use of their tools. Their features include customizable templates, automated emails, surveys, polls, coupons, LogoMaker, landing pages, and apps and integrations, among others.